Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Ravens

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had a lot of other quarterbacks start in the Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers eras, but one former fill-in start has found a new team with the Baltimore Ravens.

After star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury, the Ravens quickly began to look for an emergency backup to play behind Tyler Huntley. That process didn’t take long, with the Ravens finding a new quarterback within 24 hours of their victory over the Denver Broncos.

NFL agent Kenny Zuckerman announced via Twitter that the Ravens had signed former Packers backup Brett Hundley on Monday, December 5. The journeyman quarterback had previously been on the New Orleans Saints practice squad back in November before being released just a week later.

It’s a new opportunity for Hundley, who has bounced around the league the last few seasons. However, once Jackson is healthy enough to play again, it’s likely that Hundley will be either released or moved down to the practice squad.

Brett Hundley’s Path to Baltimore

It hasn’t been the flashiest career for an NFL quarterback, but Hundley has found a way to stick around the league for eight seasons.

Hundley was a high school phenom coming out of Chandler, Arizona as a 4-star recruit and one of the top dual-threat QBs in the 2011 recruiting class. He had some appealing offers from programs like Oregon and Washington, but decided to move out to Los Angeles to play for the UCLA Bruins.

After redshirting his freshman year, Hundley took over as the starter for the Bruins, playing three seasons with the Pac-12 program. He finished his career with 9,966 passing yards, 75 passing touchdowns, 30 rushing touchdowns, and a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior.

The Packers took a flier on Hundley after he decided to go pro following his junior year, picking him up in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Although he was only expected to serve as a backup behind Aaron Rodgers, Hundley saw significant action in 2017 when the future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered a broken collarbone.

After leaving Green Bay following the 2017 season, Hundley has bounced around the league with brief stints in Seattle, Arizona, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and now Baltimore. He’s a relatively athletic quarterback with good size at 6’3″ and 226 pounds, so teams continue to pick him up as an emergency backup.

Latest Packers News

It hasn’t been the prettiest season for the Packers, but fans were still able to enjoy beating their storied rival in the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 4.

The win gave the Packers the most regular-season victories in NFL history, surpassing the Bears. Aaron Rodgers enjoyed the win, even getting into it a bit with the Bears fans by celebrating after the team’s game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, rookie wideout Christian Watson continues his red-hot pace in the second half of the season. After catching a touchdown and scoring another on the ground, Watson now had eight touchdowns over his last four games. The second-round pick got off to a slow start, including a dropped 75-yard touchdown on his first NFL snap, but the big-bodied deep threat has burst onto the scene over the last month.

If Rodgers decides not to retire and stay in Green Bay, Watson’s emergence as a playmaker will be a big reason why.