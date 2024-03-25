Former Packers Starter Signs With Steelers

As NFL free agency starts to slow down, former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry has finally found his next home.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov with The 33rd Team, Lowry has agreed to a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Steelers have signed QB Kyle Allen and veteran DL Dean Lowry. pic.twitter.com/6dMS9MvaVP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2024

The Steelers have also signed veteran quarterback Kyle Allen, according to Meirov. Allen is the third new quarterback that the Steelers have brought in this offseason after signing veteran star Russell Wilson and trading for former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields.

Allen will likely have to fight his way through training camp for a 53-man roster spot, as will Lowry as he competes with the likes of Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Cameron Heyward, and others on the defensive line.

Dean Lowry’s NFL Career

While he has never turned into a star player, Lowry has carved out a very respectable NFL career.

A former 3-star recruit out of Rockford, Illinois, Lowry stayed in state after high school, committing to play for the Northwestern Wildcats. He spent four years with the program, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in his senior year in 2015 after racking up 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, and five pass breakups.

That strong senior season helped Lowry get selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Packers, where he spent his first seven NFL seasons. The Northwestern grad even did enough on his rookie deal to earn a three-year, $20 million extension in 2019.

Lowry finished his time in Green Bay with 15.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, an interception, and one defensive touchdown over seven seasons. Following the 2022 season, Lowry signed with the team’s rival in the Minnesota Vikings, signing a two-year deal.

After a disappointing 2023 season that ended with Lowry going on injured reserve, the 29-year-old was released this offseason. Fortunately for him, it didn’t take long before the Steelers offered him a contract to extend his NFL career.

Other Packers In New Places

Lowry isn’t the only former Packers player to find a new home this offseason. In fact, several players from last year’s Green Bay team have joined divisional rivals for the 2024 season.

Aaron Jones is the most notable name to be playing for an NFC North rival. The Packers parted ways with one of the all-time rushing leaders in franchise history, cutting Jones in favor of free agent running back Josh Jacobs. It didn’t take long before Jones decided on his next team, quickly signing a one-year deal with the Vikings.

Former Packers players signing with divisional rivals is nothing new, but the loss of Jones will sting for fans heading into 2024.

Meanwhile, former Packers safety Jonathan Owens landed a new contract with the Chicago Bears. The husband of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Owens played just one season with the Packers. He finished the year with 84 combined tackles, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Owens will have a tough time cracking Chicago’s starting lineup, with plenty of depth in their secondary. Along with former second-round pick Jaquan Brisker, the Bears also signed former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a two-year deal worth up to $15 million.