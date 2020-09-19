Ex-Chiefs GM Makes Bold Prediction For Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday for their first divisional game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winners of 11 of the last 12 matchups dating back to 2014, the Chiefs will look to improve to 2-0 before a tough slate of upcoming games versus fellow AFC rivals Baltimore and New England.

After posting 369 total yards of offense and controlling the game for the better part of three quarters in Week 1, Kansas City and QB Patrick Mahomes are considered heavy favorites to knock off the Chargers — especially considering L.A. struggled to a 16-13 win over the lowly Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scott Pioli Foresees 400+ Passing Yards For Mahomes

In a Week 2 bold predictions roundup on NFL.com, Scott Pioli, who served as the Chiefs general manager from 2009-12, showed just how bullish he is on Mahomes in Week 2.

Scott Pioli: The Chiefs will find their stride in a BIG way this weekend at the Chargers. They have had extra time to rest and prepare for this divisional game, and Patrick Mahomes will pass for over 400 yards against a good Los Angeles defense. Joey Bosa’s health will be a key element in this game.

In four career games versus the Chargers, Mahomes has posted 855 passing yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions and a 62 percent completion rate, while taking only four sacks for a net loss of 11 yards. However, it’s worth noting that in 2019, despite dropping both games to the eventual Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles was able to wrangle Mahomes to just 356 total yards passing and were the only team to pick off more than one of his passes.

The Chargers defensive front led by Pro Bowl pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram were also able to force the MVP passer to scramble a season-high 12 times for 80 yards in the two contests.

When compared to Mahomes numbers against other AFC West rivals in 2019, L.A. clearly presents the most formidable challenge. The question in 2020, however, remains whether new QB Tyrod Taylor can sustain Kansas City’s torrent pace on offense for four quarters.

ALSO READ: