Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Throws Impressive First TD of 2020 Season [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback picked up right where he left off when the reigning world champions opened the 2020 season against the Houston Texans. The $503 million man tossed a sensational 6-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce for the team’s first score at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

The best QB to the best TE ⏰🏹 pic.twitter.com/3W3aCDUwbG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2020

After being down 7-0 at the end of the first, they began the second quarter at 1st and goal. Following a stop by Kelce and an incomplete pass to Demarcus Robinson, Mahomes connected with the receiver to tie the game.

On Kansas City’s opening drive, Mahomes launched a 36-yard rocket to Robinson, which was initially ruled as a TD. Upon further review, it was determined Robinson did not maintain control of the ball coming down and it was ultimately ruled incomplete.

Watson and Mahomes Shared a Moment During the Game

On Saturday, Texans quarterback became the second highest-paid quarterback in the league, signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension. Per ESPN, it’s a total of $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees for the former Clemson Tiger.

During the game, Mahomes and Watson both took a second to exchange pleasantries. From the looks of the video posted by The Checkdown, Watson walked over to the Chiefs’ end of the field and shared a laugh before walking away.

Opponents on the field they may be, but it’s nice to see the rivalry ends there.

