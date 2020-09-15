New Injury Emerges For Key Chiefs Offensive Starter Ahead of Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a few mild injuries during their opening night victory over the Houston Texans. Among the group of recovering players are CB Charvarius Ward (fractured hand), DT Khalen Saunders (dislocated elbow) and DE Alex Okafor (hamstring strain).

However, during his Monday press conference with the media, head coach Andy Reid opened with an update on a new addition to the Week 2 injury report: starting center Austin Reiter.

The only new injury to report for the Chiefs is Austin Reiter. He has a sore knee, per Coach Reid. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 14, 2020

“Really the only injuries we have, well, we have a couple,” Reid told reporters. “You know a couple of them and they’re making progress. Austin Reiter has a little bit of a sore knee, he’s working through that. You know we’ll just see how that goes for tomorrow.”

Reiter started all 16 regular season games in 2019 and remains an important piece of the Chiefs offensive line, especially ahead of a particularly challenging matchup against the Chargers’ defensive front. Should Reiter not make progress throughout the week of practice, tenth-year veteran Daniel Kilgore would be next in line for snaps.

