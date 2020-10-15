Chiefs Emerge As Favorite to Sign Le’Veon Bell Over 4 Other Teams: Report

Hold on to your pants — a surprise suitor has emerged in the Le’Veon Bell sweepstakes.

Just over 24 hours after the New York Jets released the two-time All-Pro running back, the Kansas City Chiefs are now considered the favorite to land Bell, as reported by KOA Colorado NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright on Wednesday night.

Looking that way. Not done. https://t.co/4BSIsbN7iL — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 15, 2020

ESPN senior reporter and former Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Jeremy Folwer first reported Kansas City’s rumored interest in Bell earlier in the day.

Le'Veon Bell prioritizing role in offense and chances to win among part of his free agency evaluation. Many people around league believe Chiefs will have interest because of fit. Bell trains in Miami so perhaps Dolphins a consideration. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 14, 2020

Furthermore, Kansas City 610 Sports radio host Bob Fescoe has reported on Twitter that the 29-year-old NFL star is expected to make his decision late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The defending Super Bowl champions and four others — the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins — make up the five final teams Bell will choose between.

Bears, Raiders, Patriots, Dolphins — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 15, 2020

Kansas City has approximately $6.58 million of cap space to spend.

This story is developing.

