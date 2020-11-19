Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Takes Hilarious Dig at Raiders Ahead of Sunday’s Rematch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t seem to be concerned about Sunday night’s second meeting with AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, the five-time Pro Bowler appeared to make a dig at his bitter rival, calling this weekend’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium the Raiders’ “Super Bowl.”

Check out his comments to Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho on Tuesday’s episode of Speak For Yourself:

Travis Kelce: “To some people (Raiders) this game is their Super Bowl, so they have to do a couple victory laps around the stadium, but we’re not like that.” CHIEFS BY 1000 on Sunday 😳 pic.twitter.com/gxrwVPXknk — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) November 17, 2020

“A lot of people care about this game. Like it is their Super Bowl.” “I’m not gonna say that on a pair. That’s how they acted by doing two laps around the stadium when they want it. Personally, I take pride in, in every single division game that we play knowing that the fans you know, it’s everything to get those division wins.” “On top of that it’s the goal if the goal is the first step in getting into the playoffs, winning the division, but you got to get excited week-in week-out. But especially in the division, you got to take care of this. This week against the Raiders.”

Kelce & Company Looking to Avenge Week 5 Loss

Those are some definitive words from the 31-year-old, and he definitely has the freedom to express them, considering he is a reigning Super Bowl champion. Kelce must also still be feeling some type of way from their first meeting this season. The Week 5 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium didn’t exactly go Kansas City’s way, resulting in a 40-32 loss against Jon Gruden’s squad.

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and company will be looking to avenge that defeat Sunday night, so perhaps Kelce’s remarks are somewhat of a pep talk in the run-up to the highly anticipated contest.

Andy Reid Wasn’t Particularly Thrilled With the Raiders, Either

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not particularly thrilled with the Raiders’ behavior following that Week 5 victory. In fact, he made it very clear how he felt about the particular stunt they threw. Before heading back to the airport the following day, Las Vegas’ team bus decided to take a detour around Arrowhead for a “victory lap” of sorts.

That seemed to annoy the veteran manager, who had this to say during Monday’s media availability when pressed for a statement: “They won the game so they can do anything they want to do. That’s not our style.”

With his team holding an 8-1 record, on a four-game winning streak and in full control of the AFC West, looks like Reid would rather allow his on-field performances to speak for themselves rather than his post-game shenanigans. There’s a lot on the line for both cities, so expect this weekend’s clash to be nothing short of unforgettable.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Opens up About the Prospect of Losing Eric Bieniemy