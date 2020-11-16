Chiefs’ Andy Reid Sounds off on Raiders’ Week 5 Victory Celebrations

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not happy with AFC West foes the Las Vegas Raiders. Last time both teams met in Week 5, Jon Gruden’s men pulled off a surprise win against Reid’s side at Arrowhead Stadium. Following the 40-32 win, the Raiders reportedly requested their team bus circle the historic venue in a victory-like ceremony before heading to the airport on their return trip to Nevada.

That seemed to irritate Big Red, because he had this to say Monday when asked his opinion of the gesture by reporters: “They won the game so they can do anything they want to do,” Reid said, via ESPN. “That’s not our style.”

When pressed about whether it’s harder for a team to play a storied opponent for the second time when it won the first round between the franchises. Reid answered no, then continued, “I think they (do) or they wouldn’t have driven the bus around the stadium.”

It’s safe to say if the Chiefs squeak out a win against the Raiders Sunday night while on the road, Reid won’t be calling for similar shenanigans around the brand new Allegiant Stadium.

Andy Reid Has a Great Post-Bye Record

Amongst other accolades, it’s worth stating that Andy Reid has a terrific record in the regular season when Kansas City returns from a bye, which could certainly work in his favor as the reigning world champions look to notch a record fifth straight AFC West title. Per Chiefs Community & Digital Media Producer Matt McMullen, the 62-year-old’s record immediately following the break is an impressive 18-3.

The Chiefs return to action this week following the bye, which means it's time for your reminder that nobody is better after the bye than Coach Reid. He's 18-3 immediately after the bye in the regular season during his career. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/B6EYS9fV9y — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 16, 2020

It’s one of many things that has earned Reid so much respect within the NFL community. Not only does he use the well-earned week off to regroup, but his decision-making tactics seem to improve each season. Sunday’s game won’t be easy in the slightest, but this notable statistic should bring some type of relief to anxious fans across the country.

Though Las Vegas got the last laugh back in October, they’re still not projected to come out on top this time around. Per The Chiefs Wire, Patrick Mahomes and company remain the heavy favorites to win the second meeting by a touchdown. Last time, the Chiefs were favored to win by 12. The Raiders are coming off a statement 37-12 victory against fellow divisional rivals the Denver Broncos. Kansas City are the clear favorites to reign supreme over the division for another season, but their opponents sure won’t make it easy for them.

