Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Opens up About the Prospect of Losing Eric Bieniemy

At this point, it isn’t a matter of if Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be the head coach of an NFL team next year, but rather what team he will be managing. For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he knows that eventual day is coming. Even so, the 25-year-old still managed to give the 51-year-old plenty of accolades while he’s still calling plays at Arrowhead.

Check out what he said on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast about the veteran coach’s greatest attributes:

“The first thing you always hear about him is how he holds everybody accountable and that’s true,” Mahomes revealed. “I mean from the top down, from the first player on the roster to the last player on the roster, he’s going to make sure that you’re handling your business and you’re doing whatever it takes (for) the betterment of the team and to make the team better.”

THIS! @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes on what OC Eric Bienemy would bring as an HC. From the Huddle and Flow podcast with @JimTrotter_NFL and me. https://t.co/oeEqbx3kFI pic.twitter.com/9LB1e3D9ML — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 5, 2020

The reigning Super Bowl champion continued:

“And then I think that work ethic is something that’s truly important that people don’t talk about as much. I mean he’s a guy that’s in the facility it seems like all the time. The man must sleep here. I mean I’m never in the facility and don’t see that guy in here. And so he relates to everybody. He’s very involved in the offensive game-planning and and making plays week in and week out, and I think he’s someone that he’ll be able to go in and set a culture, no matter where it is, and be able to hold people accountable and really hold them to the standard of being a champion.”

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ OC since the 2018 season, but spent four years in Kansas City as the running backs coach between 2013-2017. This loss would be understandably tough, but it looks like he has the blessing of those close around him to pursue an opportunity like this if given the chance.

Mahomes Also Recently Addressed Kicker Harrison Butker’s Form

Though the Chiefs are entering the Week 10 bye with full control of the AFC West, one issue that lingers on the minds of fans is whether kicker Harrison Butker can overcome his recent struggles.

As previously reported, the third-year starter has missed six extra points on 33 attempts and has sunk 15 of 17 field goals. Not terrible, but we don’t want it to become a habit. Speaking with the media following Sunday’s 33-31 victory against the Carolina Panthers, Mahomes assured fans and analysts alike that he and the rest of team personnel still have the utmost confidence in Butkers’ abilities to close out wins for their side.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes spoke with kicker Harrison Butker after his missed FG… "All I said is you're one of the best kickers in the league just go out there and kick the ball…you're just as important as every other player on this team…we have full confidence in him" — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) November 8, 2020

“All I said is you’re one of the best kickers in the league just go out there and kick the ball…you’re just as important as every other player on this team…we have full confidence in him.”

After a well-earned bye, the Chiefs travel out west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime Sunday night matchup.

