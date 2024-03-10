Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chris Jones’ Record-Breaking Extension With Chiefs

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement ahead of NFL free agency.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was among the first to announce the terms of the extension on March 9, reporting: “Chiefs and five-time Pro-Bowl DT Chris Jones reached agreement on a record 5-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed and allows KC to keep its best defender before free agency begins, per his agents, @KatzBrosSports. Deal is expected to be the highest average salary ever given to an NFL defensive tackle.”

Just before the news came in, Jones provided a hint that he was signing on X, posting two pen and paper emojis (📝📝). From there, it didn’t take long for quarterback and long-time teammate Patrick Mahomes to react.

No words were needed from Mahomes this time, only a huge grinning emoji (😁). Which is probably the expression most Chiefs fans had when they saw Schefter’s post.

Within minutes, safety and fellow defensive team leader Justin Reid also commented: “He bacccckkkkkk!!!!” And Jones eventually let out a long — “Letssss gooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!” — post of his own.

Jones’ agents, the Katz brothers, also confirmed that the KC superstar will indeed become the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL upon signing this new deal with the Chiefs — sending out a “congratulations” graphic that featured hundred-dollar bills raining down around the game-wrecker.

If Jones were to play out this entire contract, he would remain in Kansas City through 2028 and his age-34 campaign.

NFL Insider Puts Chris Jones Average Annual Salary ‘Around $32 Million’ Per Year

Shortly after breaking the news alongside Schefter, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Jones’ expected average annual salary.

“Chris Jones’ 5-year deal should make him the NFL’s highest-paid DT at around $32M per year,” he relayed. “The first $95M or so are essentially guaranteed, and the final numbers are still being worked out. But a mammoth deal for a mammoth defender as a result of good-faith negotiations.”

Separately, Schefter reiterated the second half of Rapoport’s update in a follow-up message. “The specific details still are being finalized,” he noted. “But Chris Jones will sign a five-year deal in which all the money in the first three years – $95 million – is guaranteed.”

Later, within an article on the story, the latter also reported that “Jones’ guaranteed $95 million would also be the fourth-most guaranteed money by a defensive player on a current contract, according to Roster Management System.” Schefter listed the current top three as Nick Bosa ($119.9M), Joey Bosa ($102M) and Myles Garrett ($102M).

Chiefs Teammates Congratulate Chris Jones on New Contract

As word of the news spread quickly on Saturday night, teammates joined Mahomes and Reid in congratulating Jones.

“@StoneColdJones Congratulations Bludda! Well Deserved!!!!” Veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel said on X.

Another member of the D-line, Charles Omenihu, also dropped a three-character message that read: “95. 💰”

Of course, one teammate is adversely affected by this massive new contract — cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

“With Chris Jones officially back in the fold, all eyes now turn to CB L’Jarius Sneed, who was franchise tagged and has permission to seek a trade,” The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov reminded after the news. Adding: “The belief is a 2nd-round pick could be the sweet spot for a trade.”