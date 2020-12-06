Ex-Chiefs, Jets Running Back Tries out For AFC Contender: Report

A former Kansas City Chiefs running back may be on the move to another AFC contender after being let go by the defending Super Bowl champions earlier this year.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Sunday morning, the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled to stabilize their running back group all season, hosted Elijah McGuire for a tryout on Saturday.

Dolphins tried out former Jets’ RB Elijah McGuire. Seahawks tried out QBs J.T. Barrett, Tyree Jackson, and Alex McGough. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

The Dolphins will get starter Myles Gaskin back in Week 13 after one month on injured reserve, but lost fourth-year back Matt Brieda to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and recently cut former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Jordan Howard.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Elijah McGuire Cut by Chiefs, Cowboys This Season

The 5-foot-10-inch, 214-pound free agent most recently spent time on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad before being released on October 28 after about seven weeks with the team.

Prior to that, McGuire spent the better part of the 2019 season in the same role with the Chiefs, originally signing on with the club last November. The fourth-year back even earned a new future/reserve contract back in February but was eventually part of Kansas City’s final 53-man roster cuts on September 5.

McGuire has also previously been rostered by the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, the organization that initially drafted the Louisiana product in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) in 2017. He saw the most success in the Big Apple, running for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns on 180 carries (3.3 YPC) while adding another 370 yards and 2 scores on 36 receptions in 24 career games with the Jets.

At 26 years old, McGuire may still have something to offer the 7-4 Dolphins who continue to search for running back depth as they battle for position in the AFC playoff race. The more likely scenario though could be that McGuire is being targeted to provide additional insight into the team’s next opponent in Week 14: the Chiefs.

ALSO READ: