Chiefs Sign Nine Players Including Former Cowboys, Jets Running Backs

The Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl LIV victory with a parade across their home city on Wednesday. Before the floats get rolling, the team made its first transactions of the offseason on Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, as reported by Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell, the defending world champions have signed nine players to future/reserve contracts for the coming 2020 season. All nine are current members of the Chiefs practice squad.

Per NFL transactions report, Chiefs signed several practice-squad players to free contracts: WR Jody Forston, DT Braxton Hoyett, TE Nick Keizer, DB Chris Lammons, DT Davaroe Lawrence, RB Elijah McGuire, QB Kyle Shurmur, LB Emmanuel Smith and RB Mike Weber. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 5, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The full list includes:

WR Joe Fortson (Valdosta State)

DT Braxton Hoyett (Mississippi State)

TE Nick Keizer (Grand Valley State)

DB Chris Lammons (South Carolina)

DT Devaroe Lawrence (Auburn)

RB Elijah McGuire (Louisiana-Lafayette)

QB Kyle Shurmur (Vanderbilt)

LB Emmanuel Smith (Vanderbilt)

RB Mike Weber (Ohio State)

Among the standouts of the group are running backs Mike Weber, a seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, and Elijah McGuire, a 2017 sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017 who played two seasons in the Big Apple before spending the early months of last season with the Cleveland Browns.

On the defensive side of the ball, DB Chris Lammons was an undrafted rookie who played 12 games for the Miami Dolphins before being cut in early December. After missing his first NFL season on the non-football related injury list in 2017, second-year DT Devaroe Lawrence was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs quickly signed the Auburn product to the practice squad following his release from Cleveland late last November.

The only current Chiefs practice squad player not signed to a deal on Tuesday was WR Gehrig Dieter. The 6’3,” 207-pound wideout has bounced between the Chiefs active roster and practice squad since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

READ NEXT: Former Chiefs, Texans Veteran Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata