Chiefs Sign Former Jets, Browns Running Back

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns RB Elijah McGuire to their practice squad.

The 25-year-old running back spent his first two professional seasons with the Jets after New York drafted him in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. McGuire posted 591 rushing yards, 370 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns in 24 games (5 starts) with the organization.

McGuire began his 2018 season on the injured reserve list with a foot injury before returning for the team’s final eight games. Despite his dual-threat ability, the 5’10,” 214-pound back spent many of his early days buried on the depth chart. McGuire was a part of the Jets’ final roster cuts in late August, just ahead of the 2019 regular season.

The Cleveland Browns went on to add McGuire to their practice squad a few days later. On September 16, they elevated the third-year running back to the active roster for a Monday Night Football game against his former team, the New York Jets. He was re-assigned to the practice squad later that week and was eventually released on October 22.

McGuire was a record-breaker at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, setting the school record for all-purpose yardage (5,968). Over his final three years with the Ragin Cajuns, McGuire put together three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He went on to finish his four-year collegiate career with the second-most carries (711) and rushing yards (4,312) in school history.

Prior to entering the NFL Draft, McGuire was also selected to participate in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game, which he took home Offensive MVP honors after scoring the games only touchdown.

