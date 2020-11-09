Chiefs Could Receive 2 Early Draft Picks For Losing Eric Bieniemy: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 8-1 on Sunday afternoon with a nail-biting 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers, thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes’ 372 yards passing and four touchdowns and 19 combined catches by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. With offensive architects Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy in the fold, the defending Super Bowl champions appear well-suited to defend their title this season.

Bieniemy, the team’s third-year offensive coordinator, is also one of the most sought after future head coaches in the NFL. After being passed over during the past two hiring cycles, the 51-year-old ex-running back has already been linked to the Houston Texans’ job after this season. Bieniemy’s impending hire represents one of the few obvious opportunities to elevate a qualified minority coach to the top of the ranks.

According to long-time football scribe Peter King of NBC Sports, NFL owners are scheduled to vote on a new proposal on Tuesday that could have positive implications for the Chiefs. In a string of tweets on Saturday night, King outlined the concept which would attempt to address the lack of non-interim minority head coaches and general managers across the league.

At the virtual NFL meeting Tues, owners are likely to vote on a measure to address the paucity of non-interim minority coaches (currently 4) and GMs (2). New proposal would reward a team for developing a minority head coach or GM, but would not reward a team that hires one. — Peter King (@peter_king) November 8, 2020

Per the resolution, the team losing the coach or GM would get third-round Compensatory Picks in next 2 drafts, if the coach or GM had been with the original team for at least 2 years. — Peter King (@peter_king) November 8, 2020

For example: Texans hire KC offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is Black, as head coach in early ‘21. KC would get third-round Compensatory Picks in next 2 drafts. — Peter King (@peter_king) November 8, 2020

Only problem with the rule, as I see it, is it adds no motivation for the hiring team to pick a Black coach. I guess it could motivate teams to put minority assistants/scouts in big positions, to lure teams to look at them. We'll see. Measure has a good chance to pass. — Peter King (@peter_king) November 8, 2020

Compensatory Picks would come at end of third round. So, in the KC case, losing Bieniemy would net them somewhere around the 100th pick in next two drafts. — Peter King (@peter_king) November 8, 2020

Could Chiefs Surpass 10 Draft Picks in 2021?

Additional Day 2 draft capital would be a huge advantage to Kansas City, especially considering that NFL teams are now allowed to trade compensatory selections to move up and down the board as needed. As of writing, the Chiefs are slated to have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 6 (from Miami Dolphins)

Offloading RB DeAndre Washington and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins at the trade deadline netted Kansas City a sixth-rounder, while the team is also projected to receive a pair of fifth-round compensatory selections for the losses of DB Kendall Fuller and DE Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency last offseason, per Over The Cap.

If the new proposal is approved and effective immediately, the Chiefs would stand to gain a potential top 100 pick at the end of Round 3, bringing their team total to nine picks in 2021, plus an additional third-rounder in 2022.

