Chiefs Sign Former Cowboys First-Round Defensive Lineman: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason hasn’t featured a ton of splash moves, but rather a calculated approach by general manager Brett Veach that has led to the return of 20 of 22 starters from last season’s Super Bowl-winning roster. Late Friday, the Chiefs dipped into the free agent pool to scoop up a recently released first-round defensive talent.

According to Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Terez Paylor, the defending champions have agreed to a 1-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys DL Taco Charlton.

The Chiefs have agreed to a 1-year deal with DL Taco Charlton, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2020

The 25-year-old, who was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan, was waived by Dallas last September. Charlton was quickly claimed by the Miami Dolphins where he spent the remainder of the season, accumulating 21 total tackles, a team-leading 5.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 10 games (5 starts).

Miami released the fourth-year defensive end on Thursday, electing to forgo a decision on Charlton’s $1.83 million fifth-year option and freeing him up to sign with any team. According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, “The writing was on the wall for Charlton when he was a healthy inactive for the Dolphins’ last two games and three of their final four games of the 2019 season.”

Charlton now joins a Kansas City front featuring a pair of Pro Bowlers in DT Chris Jones and DE Frank Clark, consecutive third-round picks in DT Derrick Nnadi and DT Khalen Saunders and a pair of standout undrafted free agents in DT Mike Pennel and DE Alex Okafor.

