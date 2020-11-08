Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Hits Incredible Career Milestone After Just 40 Games

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a century worth of touchdowns to his name. On Sunday, the reigning world champion reached 100 career touchdowns on an impressive 28-yard touchdown pass to none other than wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Even better: it only took 40 games to do so.

That TD pass is Mahomes’ 3rd of the day, his 24th of the season and the 100th of his career. He becomes the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 100 career TD passes, accomplishing the feat in 40 career games. He tops the previous mark of 44 games (PFHOF Dan Marino). — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 8, 2020

This is only Mahomes’ third NFL season as a starter, so this distinction is pretty impressive for the 25-year-old. According to the Chiefs’ communications team, he also holds a league record of most consecutive contests with a TD pass at 19 games.

Mahomes' TD pass extends his franchise-leading streak of games with a TD pass to 19. His 19 consecutive games with a TD pass is the longest active streak in the NFL. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 8, 2020

It’s been said time and time again, but No. 15 is really one of the most eclectic athletes to ever play in the NFL and it goes without saying, he’ll look phenomenal in a gold jacket once that moment arrives.

