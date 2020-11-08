Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Hits Incredible Career Milestone After Just 40 Games

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a century worth of touchdowns to his name. On Sunday, the reigning world champion reached 100 career touchdowns on an impressive 28-yard touchdown pass to none other than wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Even better: it only took 40 games to do so.

This is only Mahomes’ third NFL season as a starter, so this distinction is pretty impressive for the 25-year-old. According to the Chiefs’ communications team, he also holds a league record of most consecutive contests with a TD pass at 19 games.

It’s been said time and time again, but No. 15 is really one of the most eclectic athletes to ever play in the NFL and it goes without saying, he’ll look phenomenal in a gold jacket once that moment arrives.

