Chiefs Offload Veteran RB To Dolphins: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly parting ways with veteran running back DeAndre Washington. On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the 5-year back would be joining the Miami Dolphins. This news comes shortly before the league-wide trade deadline of 4 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Senior NFL journalist Albert Breer followed up the news with what both sides agreed upon. The Dolphins will receive the 27-year-old and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick while the reigning world champions will get a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Terms … Dolphins get: RB DeAndre Washington, 2021 seventh-round pick. Chiefs get: 2021 sixth-round pick. https://t.co/eEL8f2oRJs — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 3, 2020

The Dallas, Texas native was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders. After three years with the AFC West rival, Washington signed a one-year deal with Kansas City on April 15. On September 5, he was released and subsequently signed to the practice squad. One month later, October 8, Washington was once again promoted to the 53-man roster.

Upon his first arrival, Washington was welcomed to Chiefs Kingdom by none other than franchise QB Patrick Mahomes, who was thrilled to play alongside his former teammates once again. The two previously suited up together in college at Texas Tech.

Glad to be back with my dawg! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom @dwa5hington https://t.co/0hgX9QiUNf — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 8, 2020

In his final two years as a Red Raider, Washington tallied back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, becoming the first RB to do so since 1995-96.

Andy Reid Remained Mum on the Chiefs’ Trade Dealings a Day Earlier

Head coach Andy Reid wasn’t quick to reveal what his plans were in the run-up to the deadline, which seems on brand for his usual demeanor.

“We’ll see how it goes here in the next couple of days,” the first-time Super Bowl winner said Monday, according to The Kansas City Star.

At 7-1, it appears the Chiefs have the best roster in the league. So, there would be no need to add anymore players, right? Reid said he wouldn’t rule our chasing another player, if he and general manager Brett Veach decided there was a particular need for their presence.

“It’s unique, but there’s been movement,” the 62-year-old continued. “I don’t know what takes place in the next couple of days whether it’s here or anywhere else, but there has been movement.

“I guess it’s somewhat unique just from a testing standpoint, which you have to get done before a player can actually get on the field.”

Now that the trade deadline has come and gone without little action, looks like Reid is content on this being the side he anticipates can bring a second straight Super Bowl title to the City of Fountains.

