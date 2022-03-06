3 of Patrick Mahomes’ Closest People Ranked Among NFL’s ‘Most-Hated’

When you win in the NFL, you generally become the target of some “hate” from other fanbases and no franchise has been more consistent than the Kansas City Chiefs over the past four seasons.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that three Chiefs-related people made the NFL’s top-20 “most-hated” list, according to a study by BetOnline.ag.

Only one was a player — superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The others were two family members of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, younger brother Jackson Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Chiefs Rank 6, 7 & 17 on the List

Per Stefan Stevenson of Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “The [Twitter] study was conducted by analyzing keyword associations on Twitter, including negative phrases such as ‘I hate Aaron Rodgers,’ or ‘Antonio Brown sucks.’ More than a million tweets in December were used to come up with the semi-scientific study.”

First on the charts was the aforementioned Rodgers, who was associated with 266,850 negative tweets in December of 2021. The top KC-oriented name was Jackson Mahomes at No. 6 (71,349 negative tweets).

The polarizing TikTok sensation recently told followers that he’s moving to Los Angeles in July, which was met with over 850 likes on Twitter.

im moving to LA in July. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) March 1, 2022

Hill was just behind him at No. 7, with 62,379 hate-based tweets tied to his name.

The flashy playmaker has never been well-liked around the league, whether due to his domestic violence charges in college or his personality as a showman. Apparently, Hill-hatred has not dissipated just yet.

Finally, Matthews came in at No. 17 with 10,404 tweets, just inside the top 20. The long-time significant other of Patrick Mahomes does get a ton of support from Chiefs Kingdom, like her “Team Brittany” campaign that raised money and awareness for cyberbullying, but others are less kind to her around the NFL.

Although this study was from December, Matthews took a lot of heat on social media in January for a champagne situation after the Chiefs postseason victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Can’t We All Just Get Along?

If it’s football-related — or based on a serious legal matter — I can understand a little competitive negativity but some of this unexplained hatred has to stop.

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star recently implored NFL fans to “put an end to the Twitter vitriol toward Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews,” and the same could be said for some of the other names on this list.

Sports columnist Sam McDowell says it’s time to put an end to the Twitter vitriol toward Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews. https://t.co/k58fHnXv0k — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) February 20, 2022

At the very least, this study should serve as a quantifiable reminder of just how much negativity is out there on the internet. If you’d like to get involved in working toward a solution, you can visit Red Card KC for more information on how to prevent bullying.

Full List of ‘Most-Hated’ Stars

If you were wondering who else made this list, the full top-20 can be seen below.

Aaron Rodgers (266,850) Antonio Brown (107,379) Bill Belichick (88,482) Odell Beckham Jr. (84,399) Deshaun Watson (75,210) Jackson Mahomes (71,349) Tyreek Hill (62,379) Roger Goodell (59,731) Baker Mayfield (51,285) Dan Snyder (48,529) Cam Newton (28,467) Jerry Jones (24,602) Kirk Cousins (19,056) Josh McDaniels (16,008) DeSean Jackson (13,598) Jalen Ramsey (11,278) Brittany Matthews (10,404) Richard Sherman (8,562) Ezekiel Elliott (6,640) Robert Kraft (5,362)