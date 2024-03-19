Chiefs Insider Urges KC to Find ‘Heir Apparent’ at 2 Key Positions in 2024

After the first week and change of NFL free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster is in a pretty good place.

There are still secondary needs — backup quarterback, third safety, more running backs and depth on the offensive and defensive line — but the major holes have been filled outside of left tackle. And that’s assuming second-year OT Wanya Morris isn’t ready to start.

As we head into the second and third weeks of free agency, you’ll start to see NFL franchises begin to prep for the draft, and KSHB41 Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs believes Kansas City is well-positioned to prioritize two future needs in late April.

“The Chiefs are going to have to make a decision here with the draft,” Jacobs noted on the “41 is the Mic” podcast with Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. “Is there somebody that they want to start grooming to be the long-term 3-tech [defensive tackle] behind Chris Jones? And if so, this is the year to get that done.”

“Go find that 3-tech that you really like that can move into Chris’ role long-term,” he urged. “Let him learn from Chris over the next two to three years. Then you have that role — that is very crucial with this defensive scheme — then you have that role filled.”

“This is one of those times where you can get a little bit ahead of what is coming down the road,” Jacobs advised. “For me personally, I’d be trying to find a 3-tech in the first three rounds that can kind of be that heir apparent, and at minimum, be able to give slight drop-off.”

The KC insider had a similar suggestion for Joe Thuney and the interior offensive line.

Future Chiefs’ Paydays Create 2025 Need at Guard or Center

The second area that Jacobs warned the front office to be proactive about was guard. Nick Allegretti had been a reliable backup at guard and center for several years, but he has since taken a starting job with the Washington Commanders.

That leaves Kansas City vulnerable behind their starting trio. And with center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith both headed for paydays in 2025, and it’s unlikely that the Chiefs can keep Thuney while also extending his two interior linemates.

“Is there somebody that they want to get at center or guard that can kind of be a part of the puzzle this year as a backup, but if they need them to start next year, they feel like they can develop them to become one of the starters on the interior?” Jacobs asked aloud while discussing his areas of focus moving forward.

“You’re going to have to make a decision on [Thuney] after this year, because you’re potentially going to need his money to pay Creed and Trey,” the media member pointed out after acknowledging the contract statuses of Humphrey and Smith.

“Something’s gonna give on that interior next year, financially,” Jacobs concluded. “It’s just a matter of which road the Chiefs elect to go down in that regard.”

Chiefs Could Target OL & DL in NFL Draft

After the Marquise Brown signing at wide receiver, the focus certainly shifts back to the trenches in the draft. KC general manager Brett Veach believes in building through the offensive and defensive lines to begin with, and these might be his biggest question marks going forward.

The Chiefs could still use a long-term answer at offensive tackle, not to mention another rotational defensive end with Charles Omenihu working his way back from injury — or that “heir apparent” behind Jones and/or Thuney.

They might still draft another wide receiver or running back too — or both — but based on Jacobs’ assessment, the trenches could take priority in April.