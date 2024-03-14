Chiefs Pass-Catcher Joins Tyreek Hill in Miami: Report

Another former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion is headed to South Beach, as free agent tight end Jody Fortson is choosing to move on after an injury-lost campaign in 2023.

“Jody Fortson won’t be returning to the Chiefs, he is signing with [the] Miami [Dolphins] as reported by his agents the Katz Brothers,” Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick shared on X. He quoted a post from Katz Brothers Sports while reporting this news, which read: “Welcome to Miami @notyourjody.”

Fortson had always been a bit of a fan favorite in Kansas City, despite only registering 155 receiving yards over his 21 total appearances with the franchise. He was also a red zone threat at 6-foot-4, and an easy story to root for because of his undrafted status out of Valdosta State University.

Fortson will join Tyreek Hill in Miami, fitting in somewhere behind new starting tight end Jonnu Smith on the Dolphins depth chart.

Jody Fortson’s Chiefs Career Was Cut Short Due to Injury

Fortson had high hopes for the 2023 season and appeared motivated to truly make an impact as a pass-catcher in Andy Reid’s offense. Unfortunately, his opportunity was cut short by a shoulder injury that occurred during the early stages of training camp.

Coach Reid announced that Fortson would require surgery later on August 15, and that was pretty much that. Out of nowhere, the tight end’s breakout attempt was over before it ever began.

Eventually, Fortson did release a statement on his Instagram story after confirmation that his season had ended on August 16.

“Surgery was a success,” he began, voicing: “First off I’m going to thank God because although I’m missing the season I could be missing much more than just that. I’m going to continue to give you all the honor and praise and keep my focus on the places we speak about… Thank you in advance because I know it’s already done.”

“To my Family/Friends and Fans, thank you for your unwavering amounts of love and support,” Fortson went on at the time. “As always I’ll give you my absolute best to be the best that I can possibly be.. GOD willing I’ll be back doing what I love to do, we know that in all things GOD works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Finally, the Chiefs contributor concluded by thanking his surgeon and declaring: “Down but NOT out this just some more concrete that the rose has to grow through.”

Fortson turned 28 years old in December. He’ll look to reboot his NFL career with the Dolphins in 2024.