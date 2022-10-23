Patrick Mahomes Puts NFL on Notice After Statement Win vs 49ers

It wasn’t the best start for the Kansas City Chiefs in San Francisco but by the time the clock flashed zeros, Patrick Mahomes II and the KC offense had 44 points on the board in what turned into a blowout victory on the road.

It was also a statement win for Mahomes, who had another MVP-type effort against the 49ers with 423 passing yards and three touchdowns after the early interception. That yielded a quarterback rating of 132.4 according to ESPN.

Mahomes’ 25 completions involved eight different offensive weapons, by the way, with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s seven receptions for 124 yards leading the way. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling also topped triple-digit yardage, and dual-threat Mecole Hardman registered three touchdowns combined as both a runner and receiver.

After the outing, the superstar quarterback had a message for the rest of the league.

Patrick Mahomes Reminds the NFL About the Chiefs Once Again

The questions about this Kansas City offense have died down after big performances, but they have not completely disappeared since Tyreek Hill was sent to the Miami Dolphins via trade. That type of talk seemed to spark a postgame statement from Mahomes during an on-field interview with Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi.

“Against the number one overall defense coming in — 44 points, 423 yards — what worked so well?” Rinaldi questioned.

Mahomes’ response read: “We realized early that they were going to be aggressive and come down, and force us to win over the top, so I was proud of those guys. We got guys that haven’t been here and they came up and showed that we can still win over the top and still be [the] Kansas City Chiefs that everybody knows.”

"PATRICK MAHOMES. The one and only." 🌟 Tom Rinaldi caught up with @PatrickMahomes and a happy group of @Chiefs following their road win. pic.twitter.com/b9i0H9jDtD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022

Translation — this offense has not lost a step in 2022 and can still dominate any defense on any given Sunday.

“I learned that we got a lot of competitors,” Mahomes continued after a follow-up from Rinaldi. “I think [the production is] coming from everywhere. JuJu, Marquez, Mecole, and you know this guy right here.” On cue, tight end Travis Kelce hijacked the interview as he often does.

“Patrick Mahomes, the one and only,” Kelce told viewers. “You can’t stop him, man.”

Accurate, but as always, the Chiefs signal-caller gave the credit to his teammates. “We got playmakers everywhere,” Mahomes concluded, “we all [feed] off each other.”

Chiefs Get Shout-out From Peter Schrager

Senior NFL writer and co-host of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Peter Schrager, took Kansas City to win the Super Bowl in 2022 when everyone else was picking the Buffalo Bills, so he’s definitely a friend of Chiefs Kingdom.

After the game, Schrager touted the KC offense with a little national recognition.

532 yards of offense vs the number 1 D in the league. Chiefs offense is going to be okay. @gmfb @ArrowheadPride — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 23, 2022

“532 yards of offense vs the number 1 D in the league,” Schrager tweeted. “Chiefs offense is going to be okay.”

That wasn’t the only KC Twitter reaction following the rout.

“And after 7 weeks of football, the Chiefs who allegedly had the NFL’s worst offseason, are 5-2 and are the highest-scoring team in the league,” noted Fox Sports One analyst Nick Wright. “And the Broncos, who allegedly had the NFL’s best offseason, are 2-5 and are the lowest-scoring team in the league.”

Yikes! Another NFL analyst (Patrick Allen of FanSided) took aim at the Los Angeles Chargers, who were also defeated in Week 7. He stated sarcastically: “The Chiefs are about to be alone atop the AFC West, which is shocking considering the Chargers won the division in August.”

Ex-Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor also went viral after the road victory with a very true statement. “Good teams don’t lose two in a row,” he praised. “Sounds simple, but the Chiefs live by this slogan. Well done KC.”

Good teams don’t lose two in a row. Sounds simple, but the Chiefs live by this slogan. Well done KC ✊🏾 — Alex Okafor (@aokafor57) October 23, 2022

Kansas City enters their Week 8 bye at 5-2 with the NFL trade deadline looming on November 1. It’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs decide to add any complimentary pieces after mixed results against the Bills and Niners in back-to-back weeks.