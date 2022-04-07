Patrick Mahomes Shows off Daughter’s Adorable Outfit for The Masters [LOOK]

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just a superstar athlete, he’s a big-time sports fan that shares his viewing passion with his wife, Brittany.

Not only are Patrick and Brittany Mahomes involved in sports fandom, but they’re also both involved in ownership as part-owners of the MLB’s Kansas City Royals and the NWSL’s KC Current. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also an avid basketball fan and was most recently vocal in his support of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Tournament.

It’s only right that their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, turns into a major sports fan as well. At the very least, her outfits will convey that of a diehard.

Patrick & Sterling ‘Ready’ for the Masters

The famed golf tournament at Augusta National, The Masters, teed off today on April 7. As the event got underway, Patrick Mahomes made sure to share his daughter’s adorable outfit on Twitter.

The caption read: “We ready! #themasters.” A few hours later, the photos already have approximately 10,700 likes.

The always-stylish Sterling is rocking a Masters T-shirt with green and white stripes going horizontally, along with jean shorts and a green headband that has a large bow to match.

Mahomes did not reveal which golfer he and his daughter were supporting during the four-day tournament, if any, but a retweet did hint that he might be rooting for Tiger Woods.

