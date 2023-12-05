Chiefs Rumors: Former $36 Million Vet Suggested as Bryan Cook Fill-In

Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs suffer their fourth loss of the season in Week 13, but they also suffered a couple of defensive injuries to linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle).

Cook’s ailment was especially concerning, being that the second-year defensive back appeared to be in significant pain as he was carted off the field. Fortunately, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cook’s X-ray came back negative on December 4, meaning he did not break his ankle.

Having said that, the starter could still be sidelined indefinitely according to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame. “Per source, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook is expected to miss time, but there’s a possibility he could return for the postseason,” Verderame relayed, noting that the injured reserve “is in play.”

That means Kansas City could use another safety to team with Justin Reid and Mike Edwards, and Fox4 KC’s PJ Green had a veteran suggestion. “Picking up Adrian Amos would not be a bad pickup for the Chiefs if Bryan Cook is out for long period…” Green voiced.

Amos and the New York Jets “mutually” parted ways on December 2 according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. He is now a free agent after clearing waivers and is most likely looking to sign with a contender.

Adrian Amos Offers Wealth of Experience Behind Chiefs Safeties Justin Reid & Mike Edwards

Amos shouldn’t cost much at this stage of his career. He only signed with the Jets for $1.75 million this offseason, but he was once a $36 million safety at the height of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

A former fifth-round selection of the Chicago Bears in 2015, Amos offers a wealth of experience that includes 137 career appearances and 125 starts. The long-time DB could do a little bit of everything in his prime, but he made a name for himself as both a ballhawk and a thumper with 10 career interceptions and 28 tackles for a loss.

Amos also registered an underrated number of passes defenses — with 49 credited PDs from 2015 through 2023 — and has been an ironman who rarely misses games throughout his career.

With the Jets this year, Amos appeared in all 11 games before being released, starting three. He accumulated 23 total tackles over that span, with one pass defense.

The Chiefs also have rookie Chamarri Conner as an option behind Reid and Edwards, but Amos could provide the perfect yin to his yang in moments where a veteran is needed.

Safety/special teamer Deon Bush remains on the practice squad as well, if KC decides to promote from within.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Bryan Cook

On the Monday after Week 13, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media. He was asked about Cook’s ankle during the Q&A. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s had work done on that ankle before, so that’s kind of what they’re going through right now… I don’t want to give you anything either way on that because I don’t know [yet] — because of the work that he’s had done on that ankle. So, let me just kind of save that for later till I can give it to you. You know, the facts.”

While that was a whole bunch of Reid-speak from Big Red, there is one takeaway. Cook has injured this ankle before, and that could create a longer timetable for his recovery as Verderame reported.

Either way, it feels like the youngster might miss a game or two at the least. We’ll know just how long Cook will be out once the Chiefs decide whether or not to place him on the injured reserve. Typically, Kansas City announces IR designations on the following Saturday, which would be December 9 of this week.