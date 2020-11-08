Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Roasts Travis Kelce on Twitter With Funny HS Photo

A couple Kansas City Chiefs stars got into some good old fashioned Twitter shenanigans in the hours leading up to the team’s Week 9 contest versus the Carolina Panthers.

On Saturday afternoon, WR Tyreek Hill unexpectedly changed his profile picture to what appears to be a Rivals.com recruitment photo of TE Travis Kelce during his high school playing days at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio.

The hilariously awkward snapshot drew laughter from Chiefs Kingdom, Kelce himself and even QB Patrick Mahomes.

2 ⭐️ QB outta Cleveland Heights, OH!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 8, 2020

Not to be outdone, Kansas City’s two-time All-Pro tight end dug up some dirt of his own, posting this gem of Hill during his high school track days at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia.

With his game-breaking speed, it might not come as a huge surprise that Hill was labeled a four-star recruit by ESPN in 2013, with offers from 14 different D1 programs including Alabama, Florida State, USC, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Kelce on the other hand was a three-year letter winner at quarterback and received only a two-star rating by 247Sports and no stars from ESPN in 2007.

NFL Decides on Fines For Kelce, Hill TD Celebrations

Clearly, Andy Reid’s squad isn’t afraid to have fun at work, however Kelce is now paying the price for celebrating during last week’s 35-9 blowout win over the New York Jets.

On Saturday, Kelce was fined $12,500 for dunking the ball over the goal post in Week 8 after catching a spectacular 3-yard underhand toss from Mahomes, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was fined $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for dunking the ball over the crossbar after scoring a touchdown last week against the #Jets — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

As Kansas City Star beat reporter Herbie Teope also pointed out, Hill managed to avoid a pay deduction for his arguably worse antics, in which the speedster jumped into the stands after a first-quarter score. Thankfully, no fans approached the 26-year-old, a move that Mahomes praised after the game and in a recent mic’d up video from the team.

"I got the mic on today, I wonder if I got any good content?" @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/hOTu3D9zE4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2020

