Twitter Reacts to Leaked Photo of Patrick Mahomes’ New Adidas Logo [LOOK]

It looks like Patrick Mahomes is making more power moves off the field.

As first reported on Friday morning by Josh Gerben, founder of trademark law firm Gerben Intellectual Property, apparel giant Adidas has recently filed a trademark on March 29 for a new logo for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback.

Adidas has filed a new trademark for a 'PM' logo (see below). The logo appears to be for @PatrickMahomes. The trademark filing was just made on March 29th and claims Adidas has an "intent to use" the logo soon.#ChiefsKingdom #Mahomes#adidas pic.twitter.com/qYn0kXUrVW — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 2, 2021

The leaked image shows the all-black “PM” logo in the shape of Mahomes initials, which according to the trademark document, will soon be used on Adidas “gym bags, duffel bags, backpacks, knapsack, waist packs, tote bags” and footwear and apparel including “tops as clothing, bottoms as clothing, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, pants, shorts and headwear.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Twitter Sounds off on New Mahomes Logo

Shortly after Gerben’s discovery, word of the new logo began spreading across Twitter after The Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted the image out to his more than two million followers.

Looks like adidas has filed for a new logo for Patrick Mahomes with the US Patent & Trademark Office. @JoshGerben had it first. Thinking they could have had a couple more eyeballs on this one 😳 pic.twitter.com/orE22S0akc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 2, 2021

Others around Chiefs Kingdom and beyond have since shared their opinions on the new look, with the consensus being the sides could have done better. Here is just a small sample:

Think of all those people who saw the Mahomes logo before it got to the public and no one stepped up to say “Nah… this ain’t it”? — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 2, 2021

Looks like Cam Newton's instagram font of choice https://t.co/JnSwn1ZTgc — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 2, 2021

It's either a new logo for Patrick Mahomes or Optimus Prime. https://t.co/bRkpoyh2C4 — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) April 2, 2021

I can't tell if this looks more like a wonky trident, a busted light bulb or an avant-garde hot air balloon, but it's not great regardless! https://t.co/BLkHMGu3il — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) April 2, 2021

This is the logo design from adidas for Patrick Mahomes… someone designed it. someone approved it. Siiiiiigh. pic.twitter.com/u1CUUIhnfg — Leigh Feldman (@Leighzus) April 2, 2021

More to come.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!