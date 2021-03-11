Brittany Matthews Gives Peek of Sterling Skye in New Video [LOOK]

New mom Brittany Matthews found a creative way to give fans a glimpse into life as a new mom.

The fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a heartwarming video to her Instagram Wednesday afternoon that shows a time lapse of her working out as baby Sterling continues to grow inside her belly. At the end, Matthews is seen hold Sterling in a final squat position.

“The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life🥺Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye,” she captioned it.

Soon enough her comments were flooded with compliments on the phenomenal way she tracked her pregnancy, kind remarks about her outfits and praises for remaining consistent in her workouts up until the due date. Per the caption included in the video, the NWSL co-owner was exercising “just a “day before I got induced.”

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20. the littlest member of Chiefs Kingdom weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz. Since her arrival, Mahomes and Matthews have traveled to and from their native Texas, shared photos of her nursery and set a date for their upcoming nuptials.

Matthews Insists She’ll Show Sterling’s Face ‘When She’s Ready’

Of course, fans of the superstar couple are waiting anxiously to see when Matthews and Mahomes will share Sterling’s face. Days after she was born, Matthews asserted she would ultimately post those photos and videos of her when “the time is right.”

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” she wrote on an expired Instagram Story. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!” she wrote on Instagram. “Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

In the run-up, followers have been treated to other fun teasers like the aforementioned video and photos of her growing wardrobe.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Receives Earliest Recruitment Letter in History