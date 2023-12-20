Chiefs Predicted to Lose 51-Game Starter in NFL Free Agency

Although the Kansas City Chiefs remain focused on the 2023 campaign, they’re heading into a key offseason on the defensive side of the ball with Chris Jones, Willie Gay, L’Jarius Sneed and Mike Danna set to hit free agency among others.

Considering the KC defense currently ranks third in the NFL in points allowed, at least one or two of these four starters are expected to walk for a bigger payday. Gay could be the most likely to leave given the Chiefs’ depth at linebacker.

On December 18, Bleacher Report’s NFL staff agreed, predicting that the former second-round selection would sign with the New Orleans Saints in 2024.

“Demario Davis turns 35 years old in less than a month and his contract has an out that would save New Orleans—which is expected to begin the offseason in the red for cap space—$12 million with a post-June 1 release, per Spotrac,” B/R explained.