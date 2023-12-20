Chiefs Predicted to Lose 51-Game Starter in NFL Free Agency

Although the Kansas City Chiefs remain focused on the 2023 campaign, they’re heading into a key offseason on the defensive side of the ball with Chris Jones, Willie Gay, L’Jarius Sneed and Mike Danna set to hit free agency among others.
Considering the KC defense currently ranks third in the NFL in points allowed, at least one or two of these four starters are expected to walk for a bigger payday. Gay could be the most likely to leave given the Chiefs’ depth at linebacker.
On December 18, Bleacher Report’s NFL staff agreed, predicting that the former second-round selection would sign with the New Orleans Saints in 2024.
“Demario Davis turns 35 years old in less than a month and his contract has an out that would save New Orleans—which is expected to begin the offseason in the red for cap space—$12 million with a post-June 1 release, per Spotrac,” B/R explained.
“The Saints would be looking for a new young linebacker to fill the former All-Pro’s shoes,” they continued. “Gay Jr. doesn’t turn 26 until February and has been a solid coverage backer over the past four seasons. That would make him a good complement to Pete Werner, who is more of a run defender.”
Is 2023 Willie Gay’s Last Season With Chiefs?
Since being drafted in 2020, Gay has started 51 games for the Chiefs including regular season and playoffs combined. Overall, he’s been a very solid contributor when on the field, helping Kansas City win a Super Bowl last year.
Having said that, Gay hasn’t been as much of a game-changer as fellow linebacker Nick Bolton or fellow free agents Jones and Sneed.
Due to those two factors — plus the emergence of younger LBs Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones — Gay could be one of the odd men out this March. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the 25-year-old.
The former Mississippi State product has shown enough versatility and promise to earn a decent contract somewhere else, as we’ve seen in the past with ex-Chiefs champions when they hit the open market. It may not be the Saints, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Gay is wearing a different jersey during OTAs next spring.
Chiefs Re-Sign LB Darius Harris to Practice Squad
After being released ahead of Week 15, veteran linebacker/special teamer Darius Harris was re-signed to the Kansas City practice squad on December 19. Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick shared the news on X, noting that Harris will take Deon Bush’s spot after he jumped up to the 53.
This was the anticipated outcome for Harris, who has spent nearly his entire professional career with head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
The move also replenishes the depth at linebacker, which is stronger than ever with Bolton and Drue Tranquill healthy again. On the active roster alone, KC flaunts Tranquill, Cochrane and Jones behind a starting trio of Bolton, Gay and Chenal.
Harris then joins recent injury returnee Cole Christiansen on the practice squad, giving the organization eight linebackers that are very familiar with Steve Spagnuolo’s system.
Harris is a Super Bowl champion for his contributions in 2022. He has appeared in 33 regular season games as a Chief (starting six), with another six playoffs appearances since getting his initial NFL opportunity in 2020.
The veteran has 58 total tackles on his career with three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.