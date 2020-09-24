Koeman ‘Promised’ New Barcelona Striker To Replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona are determined to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes in October 5 and have “promised” new manager Ronald Koeman a replacement for Luis Suarez will arrive.

The Catalan giants waved goodbye to the Uruguay international on Thursday but are intent on bringing in another attacker, according to Deportes Cuatro. Barca have less than two weeks to complete a deal and want either Lautaro Martinez or Memphis Depay.

Both players have already been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but the club’s difficult financial situation has seen proposed transfers stall. However, Barca have since sold Nelson Semedo, Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, and Arturo Vidal which has brought in some much-needed funds and freed up space on the wage bill.

Depay is the current favorite and is “crazy” for Barcelona. The Netherlands international is in the final year of his contract with French side Lyon and is expected to cost around €25 million ($29m).

Meanwhile, Martinez has long been Barca’s top transfer target but his price tag is prohibitive. The Argentine is valued at around €100m ($116m), but Barca are planning one last attempt to land the Inter striker.

Inter & Lyon Refute Transfer Rumors

Yet Barcelona may have their work cut out replacing Suarez. Martinez’s agent, Beto Yaque, has played down a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid recently after a meeting with Inter chiefs and insisted the forward would be staying at the San Siro next season.

“We came to greet Piero Ausilio, it is a courtesy visit. Real Madrid or Barcelona? No, there is nothing. It is just a courtesy visit. Will Lautaro be staying stay? Yes, he will be staying at Inter.”

Lyon have also insisted Depay is not heading to the Camp Nou. President Jean-Michel Aulas took to Twitter to respond to rumors a move has already been agreed.