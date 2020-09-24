Suarez Reveals How Lionel Messi Reacted To His Atletico Move

Luis Suarez said a tearful goodbye to Barcelona on Thursday after six trophy-packed years at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants held a special farewell ceremony to pay tribute to the striker who is heading for a new challenge with Atletico Madrid.

Suarez was emotional throughout the ceremony and spoke on a range of topics including how his team-mate, close friend, and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi took the news of his impending departure.

“Leo knows what I think and I know what he thinks. We are old enough to give each other advice. Leo felt strange because I’m going to a direct rival, but nothing will change our relationship. “I have already faced Leo with the national team so this will not change our relationship. Everyone knows about the relationship we have. “When one arrives at Barcelona they say careful with Leo, being a forward, and in the end after many years Leo has got on really well with a forward. We are conscious of trying to be always at the level we need to be at Barca and I can leave proud of what we have done.”

The 33-year-old leaves as a club legend after winning La Liga four times, the Champions League, four Copa del Rey crowns, and the Club World Cup. Suarez is also the third-highest goalscorer in Barcelona’s history.

Suarez Discusses Barca Exit, Atletico Move

Suarez also spoke about his exit from Barcelona and explained he was not too surprised when new manager Ronald Koeman informed him he was not part of his plans for 2020-21.

“I already expected Koeman’s call because I was warned about that, I could accept this even though I had a contract, we must accept that decision. “It looks ironic but when Barca told me the coach didn’t want me I received a lot of calls and offers but I still felt able to challenge at La Liga level against Barcelona and Real Madrid, I never had a doubt. “I still think I am able to perform at my best in La Liga. I am leaving in this way but I still have goals to show I can still perform at the top.”

The striker will now join up with Atletico Madrid and also said he’s already spoken to former Atleti stars such as Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin about the club.

Atletico and Barcelona both kick-off their new La Liga campaigns on Sunday. Diego Simeone’s side are at home to Granada, while Barcelona host Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

