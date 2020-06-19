Raiders Offer Sneak Peek of Allegiant Stadium’s Interior [LOOK]

It’s just over a month before Allegiant Stadium is supposed to finish up construction for the Las Vegas Raiders. The exterior of the stadium has been looking pretty much done for a while but it wasn’t long ago that the interior looked like an empty shell. However, that is not the case anymore as much progress has been made. The team released a sneak peek of how things are coming along.

The Raiders also posted over 30 news images of the stadium here.

This is the best look at the stadium’s interior yet and it doesn’t look like there’s any reason to believe construction won’t be finished by the July 31 deadline.

Allegiant Stadium Featured in Madden 21 Trailer

To say that the NFL is hyped about the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas would be an understatement. They’ve got the draft heading there in 2022 and the Pro Bowl in 2021. Even the video game Madden 21 introduced the trailer for the new game with Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas wasn’t always thought to be a home run. However, it seems like everything the team has done has been well received. It’s still important to see how it is when games are played there before it can be deemed a success.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Future Is Bright for Raiders in Las Vegas, Says Analyst

The Raiders head to a new city having only one winning season since 2002. Despite that fact, the team has one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL and things are looking up for the team. When discussing the state of the Raiders’ franchise, NFL.com’s Adam Rank praised the team for how they’ve set themselves up for the future:

Members of the Raiders organization, Raiders fans around the world and those of you that I will greet at the Stage Door Casino some time in the near future with “Viva Las Vegas”: “The greatness of the Raiders is in its future.” Al Davis used to say that, and it definitely rings true today. Davis was one of the most innovative minds in football history. He was the AFL commissioner and the maverick owner of one of the most beloved franchises in all of sports. He won three Super Bowls. But he never solved the stadium issue. He moved from Oakland to Los Angeles, then back to Oakland to build a state-of-the-art facility. But it’s one thing that was never accomplished. Until now. The vision of Davis is complete, thanks to his son, Mark Davis. The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas this fall. And again, there is no doubt that the greatness of the Raiders is in the future.

The Raiders have completely revamped their team in recent years through the draft. Jon Gruden has made the team in his image and his squad showed major improvement in 2019. If they take a similar leap in 2020, the Raiders could be headed back to the playoffs. The team is very young and that should help them sustain success. In 2016, the Raiders made the playoffs and appeared ready to turn things around for a long time. Unfortunately, that success only lasted one season. They don’t want to make the mistake again and the emphasis on acquiring young talent should pay off for them in a big way.

READ NEXT: Former All-Pro WR Has Strong Words for Raiders’ Henry Ruggs

