NFL Announces Raiders Will Host Major 2021 Event in Las Vegas

Due to COVID-19, the Las Vegas Raiders missed out on hosting the 2020 NFL Draft in their new hometown. However, the NFL has been quick to make it up to the team and the city. The league announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Raiders tight end Jason Witten narrated the announcement and it features a cameo from quarterback Derek Carr.

The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas. The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas! MORE: https://t.co/8SX9iW33gd pic.twitter.com/vwjwvVYiAD — NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020

This will mark the first time the Raiders and Las Vegas will host the game. On the surface, Sin City is the perfect place to host such an event. There are plenty of hotels to accommodate people and there is a lot of room for the NFL to get creative. Having the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas should be quite the spectacle. Here’s what the team President Marc Badain had to say about the news:

The Raiders welcome the NFL Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league’s biggest stars. The NFL, the LVCVA and the Raiders look forward to a world class event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas.

Raiders Will Get Another Crack at Draft

When the Raiders were in Oakland, California, they didn’t get a lot of chances to host events. Now that they’ve got a shiny, new stadium in an exciting city, it’s clear the NFL has big plans for them. Not only are they getting the 2021 Pro Bowl, but they’re also getting the 2022 NFL Draft.

As previously mentioned, the Raiders were supposed to host the draft this year but has to cancel the event. They had some really big plans and should be able to utilize some of them for 2022. Though there has never been a professional NFL team in Las Vegas, the league is investing a lot in the city. It will be very interesting to see if all the investment pays off. If it does, don’t be surprised if a Super Bowl is headed there soon.

Raiders Who Could Make the Pro Bowl in 2021

If things go right for the Raiders, they should be well represented at their home stadium during the Pro Bowl. Despite getting snubbed last season, tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs should be playing the game if they stay healthy. The offensive line is loaded with talent and had two Pro Bowlers last season. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders sent at least three offensive linemen to the Pro Bowl in 2021. Derek Carr has been to the game a few times and could get back there with a good season.

On defense, defensive end Maxx Crosby is a player to watch. If he can improve on his 10 sack 2019 campaign, he could get the votes for the Pro Bowl. New linebacker Cory Littleton has already been to the Pro Bowl before and could get back there again in 2020. Regardless, the Raiders should have plenty of hometown talent playing in the Pro Bowl in 2021.

