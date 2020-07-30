Key Raiders Offseason Addition to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the fortunate teams who have yet to have a player opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they reportedly have their first player land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, running back Devontae Booker is getting placed on the list.

Raiders RB Devontae Booker expected to be placed on reserve/covid-19 list, per source. Former Broncos leading rusher signed with Las Vegas this offseason. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2020

The report has been verified by Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Can confirm that @Raiders will place RB Devontate Booker on temporary IR/covid-19 list. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 30, 2020

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was put in place for players who have either tested positive for the disease or have been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive. Booker will likely have to quarantine for several days before he can join the team.

Booker was brought in this offseason to fight for a potential spot as a backup running back to Josh Jacobs. Right now, the team also has Jalen Richard, Lynn Bowden and Rod Smith. It will be very difficult for Booker to make the team but he was impressive during his rookie year with the Denver Broncos. If he can recapture that magic, he’ll have a good shot at being Jacobs’ backup.

