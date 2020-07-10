Raiders Hire Legendary Eagles Quarterback

When the Las Vegas Raiders hire former NFL players, they typically like to stay within the family. From Willie Brown to Fred Biletnikoff, the team has hired a lot of alumni. However, for the position of team chaplain, the Raiders went after a legend for another team.

According to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, former Eagles and Vikings Pro Bowler Randall Cunningham will be the Raiders’ new chaplain.

Just spoke w/@PastorRandallC, who tells me he's Las Vegas #Raiders new chaplain. "Flabbergasted," he said. "What a great group of people Mark Davis & Jon Gruden have put together. I have a responsibility to look after these guys in this town & I accept that responsibility." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 10, 2020

The role of the team chaplain was filled by former Raider Napoleon Kaufman for many years. With the move to a different state, the team had to find a new one and Cunningham might be a surprising pick, but it actually makes a lot of sense.

Cunningham Has a Lot of Ties to Las Vegas

Outside of being coached by Jon Gruden for one season during his NFL career, there doesn’t really seem to be any connection between the Raiders and Cunningham. However, the former star quarterback is a legend in Las Vegas. He played his college ball at UNLV and is the only quarterback to lead the Rebels to a 10-win season.

After he retired from the NFL, he came back to Las Vegas, got his degree and opened up the Remnant Ministries church. He even dipped his foot into coaching for Silverado High School in Henderson, Nevada. He no longer is coaching but he’ll be close to football once again with the Raiders.

Gruden Sends Message to Allegiant Stadium Workers

Many of the Raiders coaches and players have already made their way to Las Vegas as training camp gets closer. While the return of any football activity is exciting, the team is still waiting on Allegiant Stadium to finish construction. The stadium is slated to be complete on July 31st and there hasn’t been any indication that things should get delayed.

The Raiders head coach sent a message to all the workers who have been working hard through the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the stadium is finished on time.

“I just had to tell you, the stadium looks freaking awesome,” Gruden says. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I just wanted to congratulate all you workers for an incredible accomplishment during adversity. It’s the 2-minute drill. You’ve done 99% of the work, maybe 97% of the work. I just challenge you to finish like a champion. Wear your mask, be safe, take care of yourselves. I love you guys, thank you!”

@Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a message for our incredible construction workers. RT to show them some love! pic.twitter.com/K7FCLqJS4V — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) July 10, 2020

There’s been a lot of excitement around the new stadium and it’s getting really close to completion. With the preseason getting canceled, we’ll have to wait a little while longer for the grand debut of Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football but it should be glorious.

