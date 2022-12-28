Ex-Player Explains How Davante Adams Might React if Derek Carr Is Traded

Things are looking grim for Derek Carr. There’s been talk of the Las Vegas Raiders moving on from him for years but it’s finally starting to look like a reality. Head coach Josh McDaniels couldn’t even rule out the possibility of benching the quarterback for the final two games of the season.

If the team does decide to start Jarrett Stidham, it will be a strong indication that the Raiders are ready to move on. Carr has had one of the worst seasons of his career so not many would fault them for wanting to make a trade. However, getting of rid him could have serious ramifications in the locker room. He’s a beloved teammate and leader. He’s been the starting quarterback for nine years and holds every major Raiders passing record. Plus, Carr was a big reason why star wide receiver Davante Adams wanted to join the team this past offseason. The two are close friends and went to college together. Adams might feel a certain way if Carr is traded or cut.

That said, the Raiders are paying him a lot of money. Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth doesn’t believe that Adams will be an issue if the team moves on from Carr.

“I think they have to consider it but I think that’s a good story for Davante Adams to tell but he’s also there because they gave him a whole lot of money,” Foxworth said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “And Vegas is very different from Green Bay. My guess is that Davante Adams is not gonna send that money back because they cut his buddy. I assume that he’s going to show up to whatever quarterback is there and make the best of the situation.”

Play

Should the Raiders look to move on from Derek Carr? | Get Up Should the Raiders look to move on from Derek Carr? | Get Up The Get Up crew debate whether the Las Vegas Raiders should look to move on from QB Derek Carr after this season. #getup #nfl ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe… 2022-12-28T14:16:44Z

Adams Has Said Carr Wasn’t Only Reason for Trade

Perhaps if Carr was the only reason Adams wanted to be a Raider, then the team would have to take that into strong consideration before making a quarterback change. However, the six-time Pro Bowler had multiple reasons for heading to Las Vegas. After he was traded, he stated that a big reason he wanted to move closer to the West Coast was due to family. The East Palo Alto, California native had said he was never able to have his grandparents see him play. That changed quickly when he started playing in Las Vegas.

Adams also grew up a fan of the Raiders. He showed off pictures of him wearing a Charles Woodson jersey as a good and talked about how he also had a Tim Brown jersey. His connection to the team goes beyond Carr. Sure, he’d likely be upset if the Raiders move on from the quarterback but there’s not much he can do unless he wants to get traded again. It seems unlikely he would request a trade for the second time in two years.

Raiders Need Plan at QB

One thing that could soften the blow of losing Carr for Adams is if the Raiders have a good plan to replace him. Adams wants to be a Hall of Famer and doesn’t want to spend a year having Stidham or a rookie throw him a ball. If the team has plans to sign Tom Brady or trade for Aaron Rodgers, then the wide receiver might be happy to stay put.

The Raiders need to make sure that they’re communicating with Adams through this process. He’s arguably their best player and they can’t afford to alienate him. They aren’t likely to recoup the value they gave up with him in a trade this offseason.