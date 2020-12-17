Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Rips ESPN Analyst Over Critical Take

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs decided to drive many fantasy football players into a panic last Sunday after he posted on Instagram that he wasn’t playing. Fans took that as he wasn’t playing in the game despite numerous reports the plan was for him to play. Jacobs decided to send an aggressive message to fantasy football players and sent them a middle finger emoji.

#Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs is active today, but he posted on his Instagram story that he’s not playing. And he included a message to your fantasy team on the bottom. pic.twitter.com/0bx8zpFWBV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020

Fantasy football expert for ESPN Matthew Berry had a serious problem with Jacobs’ comments and was very critical of him on The Fantasy Show. The Raiders running back clapped back at Berry while taking another shot at fantasy players.

Same lame ass fantasy players that cuss and threaten players for getting hurt or actually being hurt. Mfs don’t care abt you as a person why tf you think ima care abt a game 😂😂 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) December 17, 2020

Berry doubled down and suggested that Jacobs doesn’t care about his fans.

This is tweet he deleted. pic.twitter.com/dX3K1im3tg — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 17, 2020

Jacobs wasn’t happy with the suggestion that he doesn’t care about fans. He fired back at Berry.

@MatthewBerryTMR I fw fans the people that I’m addressing know who they are. Any fan that’s ever met me in real life knows wassup. I’ve donated time and money to fans. Not really trying to hear that narrative. — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) December 17, 2020

Jacobs having a problem with fantasy players is hardly news. He wasn’t very kind to them last year as they weren’t very kind to him. A lot of NFL players are annoyed by fantasy football so Jacobs is hardly an anomaly. Maybe he took it a little far on Sunday but it really doesn’t matter. Nobody is going to stop playing fantasy football because Jacobs said a mean thing to them.

Jacobs Only Cares About Raider Nation

The suggestion that Jacobs doesn’t care about his fans is patently absurd. Last year, the running back fought through a fractured shoulder injury so that he could play in the last game at the Oakland Coliseum. He wouldn’t have done that if it wasn’t for the fans.

Jacobs cares deeply about the Raiders fan base and made that clear in a recent Instagram post.

As Jacobs mentioned, he got the Raiders logo tattooed on his arm. He loves the Raiders and the team’s fans. Just because he had some fun at the expense of fantasy football players doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about any of his fans.

Can Jacobs Turn Things Around to Finish Season?

Last season, Jacobs was a revelation for the Raiders. He looked close to unstoppable and should’ve easily won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He was the first-ever Raiders rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards. While he’s been solid this year, he hasn’t been as dominant.

In 12 games this season, he’s rushed for 831 yards. He rushed for 1,150 in 13 games last season. His average yards per attempt are also down to 3.8 compared to 4.8 last year. He has been more effective in the passing game as he’s already caught 10 more passes than he did last year. After missing a week with an ankle injury, it appears that he’s relatively healthy to finish up the season.

When he plays well, the Raiders usually win. They are 3-0 this season when he runs for over 90 yards and 5-0 when he runs for over 75 yards. The Raiders are still in the playoff race but need to win the rest of their games. If they can get Jacobs going over these last three games, their chances of winning out will be greatly increased.

