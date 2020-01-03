Former Voice of Raiders Has Egregious Claim About Josh Jacobs’ Season

If you were to finish your NFL rookie season with 1,150 rushing yards in only 13 games while playing most of the season with a broken shoulder, would you consider that a great season? Most probably would, but in Josh Jacobs’ case, some are starting to downplay how good his season was. Former voice of the Raiders Greg Papa took to his radio show to dismiss Josh Jacobs as a serious contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Josh Jacobs? He didn’t have a great year,” said Papa, courtesy of Jerry McDonald.

Papa spent years as the Raiders radio color commentator but now covers the San Fransico 49ers. The worst part about Papa’s claim about Jacobs is the blatant bias he showed in his pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The radio veteran believes 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel should win the award. That’s a strange pick considering Samuel might be the fourth-best rookie wide receiver this year.

Samuel caught 57 passes for 807 yards. D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin were all statistically better in 2019. There are only two players who could make arguments that they have earned the award over Jacobs and that would be Brown or Kyler Murray.

Could Jacobs Lose out on the Award?

Throughout most of the year, Jacobs was considered the easy favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, missing three of the last four games of the season may have hurt his chances. He’s still the odds-on favorite to win according to Lineups.com. There has been increased support for Murray as he’s been impressive and he plays a more valuable position.

Only 1 RB since 2006 has had 200+ carries and a PFF Elusive Rating above 100. Josh Jacobs this season. 78 broken tackles. 3.5 yards per carry AFTER contact. Beast.#RaiderNation — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) December 31, 2019

That said, Jacobs wasn’t just impressive for a rookie, he was one of the best running backs in football. He finished the season as the second highest-graded running back in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus and he also had the highest grade among all first-round picks. He also forced 69 missed tackles, which is a rookie record. Simply put, there’s no question Jacobs has earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Does Maxx Crosby Have a Shot at Droy?

Unlike Jacobs, nobody expected Maxx Crosby to find himself in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race, but he may actually have a shot. 49ers’ Nick Bosa seems to be the favorite, but if you look at the stats, it shouldn’t be so simple. Crosby did better than Bosa in almost every statistical category. He had more sacks, forced fumbles, passes defended and tackles for loss. He was also doing it on a much weaker defense.

Maxx Crosby became the first rookie since Joey Bosa with 10-plus sacks and 15-plus tackles for loss in a single season, and surpassed Aaron Wallace (1990) for second-most sacks by a rookie in franchise history. Game Notes » https://t.co/vAiXTpGKv4 pic.twitter.com/t4fNtKsK5l — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 30, 2019

Bosa still has the best odds to win, according to Sports Betting Dime. In fact, Crosby isn’t even in the top five. The five players with the best odds were all first-round picks. If Crosby was drafted where Clelin Ferrell was, he probably would have a real shot at winning the award. His status as a fourth-round pick will really hurt his chances. It doesn’t make any sense but it’s just how it goes sometimes.

