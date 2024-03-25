Raiders Listed as Fit for Former Comeback Player of the Year QB

The Las Vegas Raiders have already added one veteran quarterback this offseason with the Gardner Minshew signing. However, the only other quarterback under contract is Aidan O’Connell and there’s a good chance the team will draft a quarterback in April

While O’Connell and Minshew both started games last season, neither has extensive experience as a full-time. One quarterback who remains a free agent is former Comeback Player of the Year Ryan Tannehill. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes he is one of the top remaining free agents.

“Ryan Tannehill has started over 150 NFL games for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans,” Davenport wrote in a March 24 column. “He led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. But almost three weeks into free agency, the 35-year-old is still looking for a new home.

“On some level, that’s understandable. Tannehill’s 2023 campaign was an injury-marred mess—he barely threw for 1,600 yards, tossed three more interceptions than touchdown passes and posted a passer rating of less than 80. But as this year’s quarterback carousel slows, Tannehill is probably the best veteran option left—and there are still teams with shaky situations under center in 2024.”

He also expressed that Tannehill would be a fit with the Raiders.

“Last year’s 8-9 season leaves the Raiders too far down the draft to grab an elite arm without an expensive trade,” Davenport wrote.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Sign Ryan Tannehill?

Ryan Tannehill has had some strong seasons, especially in 2020 when he threw for 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The former first-round pick was able to reinvent himself with the Titans but the last couple of seasons weren’t as strong.

He threw four touchdowns to seven interceptions last season and only threw 13 touchdowns the year before. Tannehill is 35 now and has an extensive injury history. Both Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew performed better last season.

Signing Tannehill doesn’t make much sense for the Raiders. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t have a history with him and neither does quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. He’d likely be third on the Raiders’ depth chart but that position would be a better fit for a rookie with upside and not an aging veteran coming off a rough year. The fit also doesn’t make sense from Tannehill’s perspective. He’d likely be better off going to a team with an established starter like the Cincinnati Bengals where he can come in and play if the starter goes down.

People forget Ryan Tannehill was a WR in college pic.twitter.com/Zh0ORCIibX — PFF (@PFF) December 28, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders Will Likely Add Rookie QB

Even if it doesn’t happen in the first round, the Raiders are likely better off reserving a roster spot for a rookie quarterback. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell have proven that they can provide solid quarterback play but neither is very dynamic.

If the Raiders aren’t able to find a quarterback they like in the first round, they could consider taking a swing on a highly athletic quarterback prospect later in the draft. Minshew and O’Connell aren’t particularly mobile so having a quarterback who can make plays with his feet in the room could be valuable. There’s still a good chance the team tries to find a quarterback early in the draft but they’ll explore all of their options at the position.