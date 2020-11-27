Fans Stunned by Bronny James’ New Appearance

The apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree in the James family.

Rarely in NBA history has a superstar player’s son come to the league and play just as well as their dad. Michael Jordan’s two sons played basketball but neither played in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hoping to buck the trend with his son Bronny. From a physical standpoint, it’s starting to look like Bronny will be his dad’s size at some point.

A picture of the young baller with his dad recently made the rounds on the internet and people were shocked to see how big Bronny has gotten.

Bruh. Bronny look grown grown already 🤯 (📷: chrisjohnsonhoops | IG) pic.twitter.com/AyK4ha5bNw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2020

This what I see when I see @KingJames and Bronny💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6qJuDnzzPq — J. Ayers⚜️ (@Jay_Airs) November 26, 2020

LeBron James at 16 years old Bronny James at 16 years old (📷 chrisjohnsonhoops | IG) pic.twitter.com/0pHAXRFIiP — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 26, 2020

How long has 2020 been?? Bronny at least 30 now pic.twitter.com/laNYP6Q96C — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 26, 2020

Bronny is definitely not a kid anymore. He must’ve had a growth spurt over the last year because he’s looking more and more like LeBron. Bronny only recently turned 16 so he could still have some growing to do. He may not reach his dad’s height but he should be plenty tall enough to play in the NBA.

Will Bronny Make It to the NBA?

Though he is still in high school, there are going to be a lot of schools and NBA teams that watch Bronny’s development. While the track record isn’t great for players with superstar parents, that doesn’t mean there can’t be an exception to the rule. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, Bronny’s continued growth in height could help his NBA chances:

In the summer before his freshman year, LeBron grew close to 6-4 and was an elite athlete. By his sophomore year, according to St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Dru Joyce II, LeBron was 6-6 and would grow to 6-7 by his senior year. Bronny’s physical growth could determine how he impacts the game at the highest level. His ultimate potential will be greater if he can get that growth spurt that his dad had, although in today’s game, shooting the ball at a high clip puts you on the floor regardless of your size.

Bronny is far too young for the world to know exactly how good he’s going to be. He’s got an amazing support system should he fully commit to the NBA. LeBron is very involved in his son’s play and is a great resource for Bronny.

LeBron Wants to Play With Bronny

If LeBron had it his way, Bronny would be in the NBA as soon as possible. The superstar has been open about wanting to play with his son.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life? If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA,” LeBron said in 2018, via the USA Today. “That would be number one in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

When Bronny would be eligible to play in the NBA, LeBron would at least be 39. That would require him to be one-and-done in college. LeBron has shown almost no signs of slowing down so if anybody can play into their 40s, it would be him. If Bronny looks like he has a path to the NBA, LeBron will probably try to play until he can at least play one season with his son.

