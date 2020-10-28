Michael Jordan Almost Punched at Olympics by WWE Legend, Wrester Tells All

Imagine a world where Michael Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry got into an argument during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

World imagined. It absolutley did happen and apparently Henry wanted to punch MJ in his face.

“Now with Michael Jordan, that was in the Olympic Village,” Mark Henry told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I just happened to be at the hotel with some of the guys that I knew and Michael came down and walked through the lobby and saw the guys and he walked over there and he didn’t say, ‘Hey! How are you doin’ boys? What’s goin’ on?’ it was more like he walked up and he saw me and said, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘Well, who are YOU?’ (and that was lack for a nicer term) and that was the beginning of me saying, ‘Why would you say that?’ And him going, ‘No I didn’t mean no disrespect, I just wanted to know who you were…’ And I was like, ‘That’s not the way you phrased it. You phrased it in a way that makes me wanna punch you in the face…’ and he was like, “Awww c’mon man…” I said, ‘Listen. Did anybody else hear what I just heard?’ And you know, I talked to him and he was very apologetic and he was like, ‘No, I did not try to disrespect you man, I didn’t want it to come across like that.’ But that’s the way it felt at the time.”

Jordan and Henry ended up making peace though. “By the end of it, he invited me to the All-Star Game in ’93 after the Olympics,: he told me.

“I went to his birthday party in San Antonio where it was held and we squashed it and shook hands; I had a good time that night and I drove back to Austin from San Antonio like, ‘Wow man! I just hung out with Michael Jordan! That was pretty cool.’ And I came home and then we never spoke again. I mean, I saw him at games because I’m a basketball fan and whenever they came to San Antonio or went to Houston; you always want to watch the Bulls play because they were good and they were the greatest basketball team in the world.”

A WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2018, Mark Henry joined the WWE in 1996 after a successful career as a two-time U.S. Olympic weightlifter. During his professional wrestling career, he’s been the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, European Champion World Heavyweight Championship.

Henry is currently a WWE producer.