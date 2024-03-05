Dolphins Pushed to Target Former $53 Million DT If Christian Wilkins Walks

It’s official, the Miami Dolphins will not be utilizing the franchise tag on Christian Wilkins in 2024. This allows the former first-round pick to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13, and he’s expected to have a “huge market” according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Given the Dolphins’ cap issues this offseason, it’s now a realistic possibility that Miami loses Wilkins on the open market. Of course, if that occurs, the front office must come up with a legitimate plan to replace him ahead of a win-now campaign.

ESPN staff writer Aaron Schatz suggested bringing in a veteran stopgap to account for the integral defender on March 1, Cincinnati Bengals UFA D.J. Reader.

“Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Da’Shawn Hand are free agents this offseason, so the Dolphins are going to need help up front,” Schatz noted at the time. Adding: “Why not steal from another top AFC contender while shoring up the middle of their defense?”

“Reader doesn’t get big stats, but he does soak up double-teams and is an even stronger pass-rusher than he is a run-stopper,” the analyst went on, acknowledging that Miami must check in on Reader’s health before pursuing him since he’s coming off a torn quad that he suffered late in the 2023 season.

D.J. Reader Called Impactful ‘Bargain-Bin’ Free Agent in 2024

Reader offers a wealth of experience at age 30 in July, with 108 careers starts for the Houston Texans and Bengals (12 of which came in the playoffs). He also earned big money on his most recent contract — cashing $52.79 million out of $53 million in Cincy — and could perhaps sign for a more team-friendly deal this time around.

On that note, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox actually labeled him a potential “bargain-bin” steal in 2024 during an article on February 1.

“Because of both age and injury, Reader may have to settle for a short-term, low-risk contract in 2024,” Knox stated candidly. “In a free-agent market headlined by Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, DaQuan Jones and Justin Madubuike [Madubuike has since been franchise-tagged], Reader may be viewed as a second- or third-tier option.”

The analyst continued on, determining that a Reader signing could turn into a “real bargain” because of his run-stopping ability, size and forcefulness on the defensive line.

Pro Football Focus credited Reader with 34 quarterback pressures and 22 key defensive “stops” in 14 games last season. “Teams that need help up front and against the run should be interested in taking a flier on Reader,” Knox voiced, finishing his point.

Dolphins Release LB Jerome Baker After Pay Cut Talks Fall Through

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also reported that the Dolphins would be releasing long-time starting linebacker Jerome Baker on March 5.

Dolphins are releasing starting linebacker Jerome Baker, per source. The two sides discussed a restructured contract, but couldn’t reach an agreement. The Dolphins left the door open to him coming back if he chooses. pic.twitter.com/PApltNdj0a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024

“The two sides discussed a restructured contract, but couldn’t reach an agreement,” Schefter informed. “The Dolphins left the door open to him coming back if he chooses.”

The veteran cut saves $9.8 million in cap space according to Miami Herald beat reporter Barry Jackson, who relayed one more piece of information on this story.

Per source, Baker agreed to take a pay cut from his $10.8 million base salary in 2024, but the sides could not agree on an exact number of what the pay cut would be. https://t.co/bSJQuaRwit — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 5, 2024

“Per source, Baker agreed to take a pay cut from his $10.8 million base salary in 2024,” Jackson revealed, “but the sides could not agree on an exact number of what the pay cut would be.”

The Dolphins are now in danger of suffering three key losses on the defensive side, with the futures of Wilkins, cornerback Xavien Howard (post-June 1 cut) and Baker all up in the air. And that doesn’t even include edge rushers Emmanuel Ogbah (cut) and Andrew Van Ginkel (free agent), safety DeShon Elliott (free agent) or the aforementioned Davis.

The way things have been going, this Miami defense might be in for an overhaul under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver in 2024.