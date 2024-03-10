Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowl WR ‘Likes’ Reunion Idea

The Miami Dolphins have several roster needs ahead of free agency despite a clear lack of cap space. In order to achieve a successful offseason in 2024, finding creative solutions will be key.

On March 6, Dolphins beat reporter Omar Kelly suggested one such solution — which should be both affordable and low-risk. Re-sign veteran slot specialist Jarvis Landry to compete for the open WR3 role this summer.

“I still think he has something in him,” Kelly voiced, but the significance of this post occurred after the media member clicked publish. On March 9, it was revealed that Landry actually “liked” Kelly’s idea on X (documented and shared by FinsXtra) — along with 513 others as of March 10.

This information was found by viewing the “likes” tab of Landry’s personal account.

The former second-round selection and two-time 1,000-yard WR of the Dolphins turned 31 years of age in November. He did not participate in the 2023 campaign after recording just 272 receiving yards over nine appearances with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Dolphins Have Experimented at WR Under Mike McDaniel Before

If Miami were to take a chance on Landry, he would have to be willing to sign a contract with minimal-to-no guarantees. The Dolphins have already pursued upside veterans like this in the past, bringing in wideouts like Robbie Chosen and Chase Claypool under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Landry would profile more similarly to Chosen — who began on the Miami practice squad. However, these former stars and high-end draft prospects all fit the same mold.

They’re cheap flyers that could potentially hit for a team that lacks cap space and draft capital. And with Landry, there’s also the sentimental factor, considering the LSU product truly made a name for himself with the Dolphins.

After being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Landry registered a third and final 1,000-yard campaign as a receiver in 2019. He also achieved 1,000 scrimmage yards during his first season in Cleveland. His decline in production began in 2021.

NFL Insider Provides Update on Dolphins’ Cap Situation

On March 10, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler updated fans on the latest rumors and buzz surrounding free agency and the offseason overall. A specific section was dedicated to the Dolphins’ financial situation with free agency just around the corner.

“The Dolphins, who sit $21 million over the cap via Roster Management System, have essentially let [Christian] Wilkins walk and now have 26 free agents about to hit the market, many of whom will be tough to keep,” he stated candidly.

“Some league execs are looking at Miami through a Tua Tagovailoa lens,” Fowler continued. “The Dolphins appear dedicated to extending him this offseason, which will be costly, so the cost-analysis could be simply to let Wilkins and [Robert] Hunt walk and work to backfill those spots.”

He added that this is the biproduct of previous “splash trades” for star talent.

Despite the grim picture that the insider painted, Fowler did note that Dolphins “GM Chris Grier is always good for a sizable move or two.” He suggested potentially pairing cornerback Jalen Ramsey with a trade candidate like L’Jarius Sneed — confirming that Miami has “looked into” that possibility.

Whatever Grier’s plan is for the remainder of the offseason, it must start with clearing salary. As of now, the Dolphins rank dead last in the NFL in cap space.