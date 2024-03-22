Tyreek Hill’s Hype Message Appears to Irk Dolphins Fans

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a goal to reach 2,000 receiving yards in 2023. In the end, he came up just short at 1,799 receiving yards.

On March 21, Hill posted a few photos on his Instagram story while training in France. The first caption read: “Year 9 loading.” Followed by another that said “gratitude,” and a third that hyped: “2k loading.”

Dolphins media correspondents like Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones and popular news account FinsXtra shared the third picture on X, noting that “Tyreek Hill is back to shooting for 2K receiving yards in 2024.”

Tyreek Hill is back to shooting for 2K receiving yards in 2024. pic.twitter.com/3Jzbfu4kbH — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 21, 2024

The playmaker dropped a similar motivational message around the same time last spring, and it was received well by fans. This offseason, the bold prediction was not met with the same enthusiasm.

Dolphins Fans Criticize Tyreek Hill for ‘2k’ Message

There was a time where the thought of Hill reaching 2,000 receiving yards would make a Dolphins supporter jump through the nearest wall. In 2024, however, priorities have clearly changed.

“It’s a typo. He meant playoffs,” one Miami fan replied, while a second said, “no one cares about his stats let’s get a playoff win.”

“Nothing was learned,” another supporter agreed.

While a fourth expressed: “Fins need to get away from this crap….[Jaylen] Waddle should be way more involved than he was last year ..the split between the 2 was not what it should have been.”

Finally, one user questioned: “🤦🏽‍♂️ How about a championship loading?”

Surprisingly, this was the general sentiment from just about every fan that responded to Furones and FinsXtra on social media. In fact, these posts didn’t even get many likes or retweets.

They say talk is cheap. Is it that Hill’s words are getting old? Or does the fanbase believe that their championship window with veterans like Hill and Jalen Ramsey might be narrowing?

“Love the guy but please no,” a Dolphins fan summed up in one last reaction. “Never seen a stat chasing season result in a championship.”

Can the Dolphins Get Over the Playoff Hump in 2024?

Hill has certainly elevated Miami into a perennial playoff contender, but what will it take to turn them into a legitimate Super Bowl contender? That’s the question that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have likely been pondering all offseason.

After all, the AFC conference isn’t getting any easier with quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson returning from injury — not to mention the potential development of rising signal-callers like C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

Key Dolphins departures Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt won’t help Miami’s chances. Although, the front office has done well filling in the gaps amid a tight free agency period financially.

In the end, it’ll likely come down to key figures like Tua Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, Ramsey and Coach McDaniel himself. Does this current Dolphins core have what it takes to not only earn that elusive playoff win, but go on a winter run in cold weather climates?

It’s no easy feat to win in January and February, but that’s what it takes to hoist a Lombardi Trophy in the NFL. Hill knows that from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. And of course, it’s Hill’s old franchise that is still the team to beat in the AFC until proven otherwise.