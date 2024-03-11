Tyreek Hill Weighs in on Dolphins’ Free Agency ‘Exodus’

The Miami Dolphins have lost several key free agents on day one of the NFL’s legal negotiating period and — assuming these reported deals all finalize on March 13 — now have huge holes to fill all over the roster.

The disastrous start to free agency was referred to as an “exodus” by Dolphins supporters like FinsXtra, among others. So far, the list of departures includes starting guard Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers), star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings) and safety Brandon Jones (Denver Broncos) — plus cuts like long-time cornerback Xavien Howard, outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah, starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen.

On the flip side, they’ve signed tight end Jonnu Smith and a couple of DT reserves, brought back guard Robert Jones and agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Walker (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Needless to say, this dramatic turn of events has caused a bit of nervousness and frustration within the Dolphins community on social media. The reported transactions even caught the attention of face of the franchise Tyreek Hill — who had a very different take on all the moves.

“I know Grier in his bag secretly right now so I’m not tripping,” Hill said of Dolphins general manager Chris Grier. Hinting that Miami will have some tricks up their sleeve in the future.

Entering a win-now campaign in 2024, the entire fanbase is likely holding out hope that Hill is correct.

Fans React to Tyreek Hill’s Post About Dolphins GM Chris Grier

Although Hill’s comment appeared to act as a calming agent for some, others weren’t buying it whatsoever.

“*The bag*,” one user replied, sharing the GIF from “Home Alone” that shows grocery bags ripping on protagonist, Kevin McCallister.

“I hope so brother,” another fan responded. “You put the blood sweat into it. We share the tears 😭. Happy or sad.”

And a third said: “Yeah signing injured LBs really going to put us at the top! 😆”

There was some optimism among Hill’s mentions. One supporter voiced that the “Dolphins got rid of a defense that produced 0 playoff wins with the best offense in franchise history.” Adding: “We will be fine, let [defensive coordinator Anthony] Weaver and Grier cook.”

Another also remembered that Grier is “the man that brought [Hill] home to Miami.” Predicting: “He definitely cooking up a storm right now!”

Finally, one comment looked at the situation logically, noting: “Dolphins had one of the worst cap situations this year no surprise to see a lot of the talent have to go out the door.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Says Goodbye to Christian Wilkins & Robert Hunt

Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle were the first to react to the Wilkins news, but Hill joined his Dolphins teammates later on.

“My boy 94 gone 🥲 , but I’m happy and proud of him,” the superstar wide receiver expressed. Wilkins obviously wore the No. 94 jersey with Miami over the past five seasons.

Hill also said his goodbyes to Hunt — in his own way.

“No I can’t loose my celly party Robert Hunt 😵‍💫,” he joked, seemingly referencing previous touchdown celebrations with the offensive lineman.

March 11 has been a bitter pill to swallow for Dolphins nation, but March 12 is a new day. First things first, Miami must find a way to get under the NFL cap before the start of the 2024 league year on March 13. Over the Cap currently projects a deficit of $25 million-plus.