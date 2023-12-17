NFL Insider Reveals Dolphins’ ‘Plan’ for Tyreek Hill Injury vs. Jets

Tyreek Hill appears to be a true game-time decision in Week 15 as the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets according to the latest injury update from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“The Miami Dolphins plan to allow Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to determine whether he can play Sunday against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN,” Schefter reported on Saturday evening (Dec. 16).

He added that “the Dolphins are unsure whether Hill or rookie running back De’Von Achane, who both are listed as questionable, will be available against New York and don’t plan to decide on either player until they see how they feel Sunday morning, according to sources.”

Again, a true game-time decision that Schefter’s sources believe “is not likely to be made until pregame warmups.”

Hill suffered an ankle injury during the Dolphins’ Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite it being a closely contested game, the superstar playmaker logged just 34 offensive snaps.

Earlier in the week, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel voiced that Hill has “given me only reason to be confident in his ability [to fight through injury], but until he flat-out tells me that there’s no doubt that he’s going to play, you always have to plan for everything.”

Dolphins Week 15 Elevations Could Mean Trouble for RB De’Von Achane, Good News for OL

The Dolphins also announced practice squad elevations on December 16, promoting reserve cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Darrynton Evans.

As Sun Sentinel beat writer David Furones pointed out on X, the Evans’ elevation could be a bad sign for Achane’s availability — while zero offensive line promotions bode well for blockers like LT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf) and RT Austin Jackson (oblique). Especially with Robert Hunt (hamstring) ruled out and Connor Williams (ACL) done for the season.

The decisions could also be considered a positive for Tyreek Hill — being that Miami ignored the wide receiver position as well.

Per Dolphins.com, “Evans spent the first part of the season on Miami’s practice squad before rejoining the squad on Nov. 21, 2023, and appearing in Miami’s game at the N.Y. Jets in Week 12. Between his practice squad stints this season, he played five games for Chicago, totaling 30 carries for 105 yards (3.5 avg.) and one touchdown, along with seven receptions for 49 yards (7.0 avg.).”

He was a former third-round selection of the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft after making a name for himself at Appalachian State University.

Bonner should help provide support in the secondary and on special teams with safety DeShon Elliott out with a concussion and safety Jevon Holland (hip) listed as questionable.

Dolphins Rule Out RB Chris Brooks, Forcing Week 16 Decision

Along with Hunt and Elliott, running back Chris Brooks was ruled out by the Dolphins on December 16.

After the news, Miami Herald beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi relayed that Brooks’ 21-day window to return from the injured reserve closes on Tuesday. That means the Dolphins will have a decision to make on the ball-carrier in Week 16.

Either choose to activate Brooks before his window closes or place him on season-ending IR.

In the comments, Oyefusi also told a fan that the activation is “gone for good” no matter if the Dolphins bring Brooks back into the fold or not. “[As] soon as you designate a player to return to practice, it counts toward the 8 spots,” he said.

If Brooks doesn’t return in Week 16, it will be considered a major miscalculation by Miami — who is running out of IR activations this season.

Check back for the latest on Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane ahead of Sunday’s outing vs. the Jets.