Dolphins Criticized for 1 of 14 ‘Worst Free-Agent Signings’ of 2024

The Miami Dolphins took some flak for one of their top offseason additions on April 15, as Bleacher Report analyst Ryan Fowler labeled the Jordyn Brooks signing one of the 14 “worst free-agent signings” of 2024.

“In a day and age where you need linebackers to be as active in coverage as they are when running down ball-carriers, Jordyn Brooks provides a throwback, downhill brand of football at the second level,” Fowler explained.

Continuing: “While he’ll thrive countering the run alongside veteran David Long Jr. and behind what should be a productive front four—despite the loss of Christian Wilkins—Brooks has proved year after year to be a liability in coverage.”

As proof, Fowler cited that Brooks “gave up over 1,000 yards as the primary man in [coverage]” in 2021, although he lowered that number to 624 receiving yards in 2022 and 526 in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus.

“With new DC Anthony Weaver expected to deploy light boxes to maintain coverage versatility, Brooks will be asked to mirror and match many of the league’s top flex weapons,” the NFL writer concluded, arguing that is “a potential recipe for trouble.”

Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks Signing Has Received Mixed Reviews

The Dolphins front office awarding Brooks with $26.25 million over three seasons ($9.5 million guaranteed) has gained a lot of attention — some good, some bad. While Fowler was critical of this move, his Bleacher Report colleague Maurice Moton praised the same acquisition on March 21.

“The Miami Dolphins filled a major need in the middle of their defense by signing linebacker Jordyn Brooks,” Moton stated at the time. “The 26-year-old is an ascending player who learned behind and alongside six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner in Seattle.”

Rather than focusing on coverage ability, or lack thereof, Moton highlighted Brooks’ range and tackling as a strength.

“In both 2021 and 2022, he recorded 161-plus tackles and missed less than 7 percent of his tackle attempts,” the analyst noted. Predicting that “Brooks will likely become the leader of the Dolphins defense and make plays on all three downs.”

Which Jordyn Brooks Will Dolphins Get in Miami?

There are some factors to consider when examining this signing. For starters, Brooks only carries a $2.8 million cap hit in 2024.

Now, that number will rise to over $10 million in each of the next two seasons, but the linebacker is relatively cheap at the moment. There’s an out in Miami’s agreement with Brooks in 2026 — where a post-June 1 cut would free up $8.375 million ahead of year three.

So, in actuality, this is more of a two-year deal for the former Seattle Seahawks first rounder if he struggles.

Factor No. 2, Brooks has been very durable throughout his career. The hard hitter started in 16 or more outings in each of his first three NFL seasons, with 14 total appearances in 2023.

That does equate to some tread on the tires considering Brooks plays a grueling position, but it also shows that he’s a warrior who will battle through bumps and bruises.

Finally, age is a major consideration here. Brooks only turns 27 in October, and the Dolphins appear to be betting on a two-year window of productivity for the linebacker. That seems very reasonable entering prime years of 27 and 28.

So, which Jordyn Brooks will the Dolphins get in 2024? The pass coverage liability or the do-it-all tackler? Only time will tell, but this should be an interesting signing to monitor either way.