NFL Insider Leaks Vikings DE Danielle Hunter’s Status For Season Opener

Vikings Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter’s questionable injury throughout the offseason will be cleared up once the injury report in published Wednesday — it’s already not looking good.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport leaked that Hunter’s “status for Sunday is very much in doubt… If Hunter practices (Wednesday), it will likely be limited. A situation to monitor.

#Vikings DE Danielle Hunter’s status for Sunday is very much in doubt, per me and @TomPelissero. If Hunter practices today, it will likely be limited. A situation to monitor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported the Hunter did not practice on Wednesday in a pool report. Five days until the Vikings play the Packers and it appears the team may be without their top defensive player.

Hunter is the youngest NFL player to reach 50 career sacks and the latest Vikings edge rusher who began their career as a later-round draft pick and emerge as an NFL star. Hunter, a 2015 third-round draft pick, didn’t start until his third season and has 14.5 sacks in each of the past two years.

Hunter hasn’t missed a game since Week 3 of his rookie season, playing in 77 straight games, per Chris Tomasson.

Mixed Reports From Vikings

Linebacker Eric Kendricks hinted that Hunter may not be ready to go, or at least spoke that in the event of missing Hunter, he’ll be difficult to replace.

“A guy like Danielle he brings a whole other type of game in,” Kendricks said. “It’s going to be hard to replace a guy like that but we have guys that also are hungry and want to step up, too.”

Hunter has sat out 18 straight practices since the official start of training camp with what coach Mike Zimmer has called a “little tweak.”

When asked in a virtual press conference whether Hunter will practice this week and be suited to play this Sunday in the season opener against the Packers, Zimmer said “I expect so. We’ll just have to see,” per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. Zimmer has continued to shed optimism on Hunter’s status despite his lack of action throughout the offseason, saying he’s been “getting a little better every day.”

Cronin reported following Wednesday’s practice that if Hunter misses the Packers season opener it’s moreso a “precautionary” move by the Vikings.

To reiterate what I’ve been told throughout the last 2 weeks, the Vikings are taking a precautionary approach with Hunter. Sources told me they do not believe this injury will make him miss ample time, but if he’s out the Green Bay game, it’s due to precautionary measure. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 9, 2020

Plans For Sunday

In Hunter’s absence, newly acquired edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely take the reigns as the Vikings starting defensive ends.

Odenigbo, named a top breakout candidate of the 2020 season was irked by the acquisition of Ngakoue as his chances of starting at defensive end were simply “fool’s gold,” but it seems he may start at defensive end in Week 1. Odenigbo was thought to take snaps at defensive tackle but was listed as a backup defensive end on the team’s first depth chart.

Jalyn Holmes and Eddie Yarbrough are in line for larger roles if Hunter does miss Week 1, while rookie D.J. Wonnum remains buried at the bottom of the depth chart.

Shamar Stephen and Jaleel Johnson will start at defensive tackle.

