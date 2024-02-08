Jordan Addison Says Vikings Would Be ‘Scary’ With Incoming Rookie QB

The Minnesota Vikings are one of several teams rumored to be eyeing a potential blockbuster trade to move up in the 2024 draft to land their quarterback of the future.

In the highly unlikely event they do, and they have a chance at USC’s Caleb Williams – the presumed No. 1 overall pick – how would that play on the field? Former college teammate Jordan Addison believes it would work just fine.

“I don’t even gotta say too much. I think people got an idea with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson,” Addison said on the “The Viking Age” podcast on February 8.

“It’d be scary.”

Williams completed 68.6% of his passes for 30 touchdowns and five interceptions this past season. But, during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2022, he completed 66.6% of his throws for 4,537 yards, 45 yards, and five picks.

Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns with the Trojans that season.

Two significant hurdles are keeping the Vikings from reuniting the former teammates, Addison and Williams, though.

First, they have to get to No. 1 overall. That won’t be cheap coming from the No. 11 overall pick, with Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd suggesting they trade it, plus next year’s first-round pick and stud wide receiver Justin Jefferson to get the No. 3 overall pick from the New England Patriots.

Second, the division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick, so even if the Vikings wanted it, the price figures to be even higher for them than it would for a non-NFC North team.

The Vikings could end much of the speculation by deciding on Kirk Cousins’ future.

Jordan Addison: Vikings ‘Need’ Kirk Cousins

Opinions about what the Vikings should do with Cousins have landed on both ends of the spectrum.

They could let him walk and move on, though that works best with a quarterback of the future in mind (and on the roster). They could also re-sign him for many reasons, not the least of which is that he will count $28.5 million against the Vikings’ salary cap if they don’t.

It is General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s decision. But Cousins’ teammates value him.

“I just feel like he underrated to me,” Addison said about Cousins. “He always got the numbers, he a very accurate quarterback, he does great under pressure. Like, we need Kirk back we need Kirk back.”

Cousins completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions this past season.

One of the top free agents, his next contract projects to come in around $40 million annually.

Cousins and Adofo-Mensah have both spoken openly about wanting to continue together. But Cousins is growing anxious to know his fate while Adofo-Mensah has entertained the idea that the Vikings could take a step back i.e. move on from the four-time Pro Bowler.

Vikings Favorite to Be Kirk Cousins’ Team in 2024

There seems to be a strong sense that Cousins will return next season. DraftKings lists the Vikings as the odds-on favorites for the four-time Pro Bowler at minus-200.

The Atlanta Falcons (-300), Washington Commanders (-500), and Las Vegas Raiders (-800) are the only other teams with odds below plus-1200. Even a rookie taken where the Vikings currently select would benefit from having Cousins around for another year or two.

Again, getting a deal done before Cousins reaches free agency on March 13 could be key.

Any deal between Cousins and the Vikings before then will be an extension. That offers the Vikings their only opportunity to reduce his 2024 cap hit.

If he hits free agency, the bidding war could start. That is when things could get dicey for the Vikings. They are already facing a cap crunch with $28.9 million cap space heading into the offseason, per Sportrac.