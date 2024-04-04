Vikings Send High-Ranking Officials to Visit Record-Setting QB Prospect: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are in the next phase of their draft preparations, with 30 visits slated for QBs and other top prospects around the league.

For Minnesota, there was a noticeable change in the contingent they sent on their first trip.

“The #Vikings flew out their whole staff for a private workout with Michael Penix Jr. in Seattle, including HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, sources say,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on April 4.

“I’m told Penix has a top 30 with the #Raiders today, who currently hold the 13th pick in the draft.”

For the Vikings, this is their most prominent group yet and could be telling about their draft plans should they fail to find a trade up to land their QB of the future. Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was the most prominent figure to attend the various pro days.

Penix set multiple Washington Huskies and NCAA records over the last two seasons.

He also has plenty of starting experience, spending six seasons at the collegiate level with Washington and Indiana.

Former NFL QB Puts Michael Penix Over J.J. McCarthy

A litany of injuries – including two ACL tears in his right knee and season-ending injuries to both shoulders during his time with the Hoosiers – has hindered his draft stock. Former NFL quarterback Jim Miller would take Penix ahead of J.J. McCarthy “out of sheer talent” though.

“(Penix) finds passing lanes. He’s like a cat in the pocket. He’s got quick feet to relocate,” Miller said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on March 31. “Even down at the Senior Bowl, he would just flick his wrist and his ball was out in a heartbeat. It took receivers by surprise. He does not get sacked. He processes very quickly and he can find the open guy.”

That may mean Penix’s draft stock takes a hit. But it could work in the Vikings’ favor.

The Vikings hold picks Nos. 11 and 23 after trading with the Houston Texans for the latter. That puts them in a position to beat out the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders for Penix, though either could trade higher in the draft to land him or another prospect.

The Raiders have 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell and 2024 free agent signee Gardner Minshew under contract.

Denver currently has Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as their top quarterbacks.

Kevin O’Connell Doubles Down on Confidence in Sam Darnold as Vikings’ QB

The Vikings seem set to avoid overpaying to move into position for a top quarterback prospect, with O’Connell doubling down on his support of Sam Darnold.

“I’ve really known Sam for a long time, I really evaluated him a lot coming out of USC. He’s always had the physical traits, the makeup to be a successful NFL quarterback,” O’Connell said on SiriusXM’s “NFL Radio” on April 2. “What happens on an NFL quarterback’s journey a lot of time [is] you can only control certain things. You can only control certain aspects of your situation.

“What happens is, a lot of times we form opinions on quarterbacks so quickly in this league. Guys can or cannot play.

“That’s not always fair.

O’Connell touted Darnold continuing to show improvement despite his rough journey between the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers. He also pushed the Vikings’ supporting cast and his scheme as reasons for optimism in Darnold.