Vikings Urged to Move on From Veteran RB Amid Trade Chatter

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has been one of the most secure players on the team.

The 2019 third-round pick has been the backup to Dalvin Cook and has proven himself to be a reliable, starting-caliber replacement to Cook. In six starts over the past two seasons, Mattison has averaged 115.5 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He surpassed 100 rushing yards in two of those games, and posted over 90 rushing yards in four of his six starts.

However, his job security has come into question.

Newcomers Kene Nwangwu (fourth-round, 2021) and Ty Chandler (fifth-round, 2022) made noise in the team’s preseason-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, combining for 90 yards on 12 carries. Meanwhile, Mattison just tallied eight yards on three carries.

It’s just one game and Mattison’s experience is the most valuable asset of any of the backup running backs. But entering the final year of his rookie contract in a new scheme that could opt to have more diversity in its running back room, Mattison’s future with the team isn’t secure.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggested Mattison as a player the Vikings “should cut” ahead of the 2022 season, and while Wharton’s case is valid, a trade is a better option — as many fans have begun exploring the idea after the first preseason game.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

BR Deems Mattison a Cutdown Day Casualty

On August 18, Wharton compiled a list containing a player from every team that should be cut before the start of the season.

Mattison was his selection for the Vikings, due to the depth in the running back room.

From Wharton:

Among all the running backs on the roster, Mattison sticks out like a sore thumb. The majority of the Vikings’ rushers offer a variety of speed and athleticism, while Mattison utilizes his power and strength more than anything. New Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell has mentioned the “illusion of complexity” multiple times over the last few months when speaking about the team’s offensive philosophy. O’Connell wants to confuse opposing defenses by forcing them to prepare for multiple offensive strategies at once. Cook, Kene Nwangwu and even rookie Ty Chandler will allow the Vikings to fully utilize that philosophy, while opposing defenses might have a better idea about what Minnesota’s offense will do if Mattison is on the field. It’s still possible that the Vikings’ new coaching staff could figure out a good role for Mattison. But Minnesota moving on from its No. 2 running back before the start of the upcoming regular season might not be as shocking as some think it would be.

It’s true Mattison is the “power back” among the Vikings running backs, and Minnesota could use C.J. Ham in short-yardage situations.

But cutting a back like Mattison would be asinine given he’s capable of being an RB1 elsewhere in the NFL.

Fans on social media recently explored the idea of trading Mattison and getting something in exchange for the fourth-year running back who is bound to sign elsewhere in free agency next offseason.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Mattison Addresses Fan Chatter

Following last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Mattison found his name becoming the subject of trade chatter on Twitter.

“Alexander Mattison isn’t safe as the undoubted option behind Dalvin Cook,” Christian Willams of Footballguys tweeted. “Nwangwu and Chandler are each making a case for that role.”

Alexander Mattison isn’t safe as the undoubted option behind Dalvin Cook. Nwangwu and Chandler are each making a case for that role. — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) August 14, 2022

“Hear us out – we love Alexander Mattison, but unless MIN is going with Mattison over Cook next year, they will lose him [in free agency],” @VikesFans tweeted. “Ty Chandler looks very capable and maybe we can get center help for Mattison.”

Hear us out – we love Alexander Mattison, but unless MIN is going with Mattison over Cook next year, they will lose him. Ty Chandler looks very capable and maybe we can get center help for Mattison — VikeFans (@VikeFans) August 14, 2022

“If Alexander Mattison is at any risk of losing his backup job in a contract year, the Vikings have to trade him,” another fan tweeted.

If Alexander Mattison is at any risk of losing his backup job in a contract year, the Vikings have to trade him. — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) August 15, 2022

Some fans began to call Mattison “boring” compared to the speedy Nwangwu and versatility of Chandler, to which Mattison replied with a laughing emoji.

Alexander Mattison getting a kick out of some fan feedback following a strong performance from the #Vikings RB room. pic.twitter.com/DBZ1ZjOf5Q — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) August 15, 2022

Mattison addressed fans, telling them to “keep that same energy.”

“I don’t mind the disrespect, just make sure y’all keep that same energy,” he tweeted.

I don’t mind the disrespect, just make sure y’all keep that same energy 🚶🏿‍♂️🤣 — Alexander Mattison (@AlexMattison22) August 15, 2022

There hasn’t been any league sources who have leaked trade talks about Mattison, but with the Vikings considering adding competition at backup quarterback and center and in talks with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a trade could help free up cap space or fill those gaps in the roster.