Vikings’ Alexander Mattison Adds to Ridiculous Cleat Collection

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday how you’d expect many NFL players to: hit an early workout, looked back on old photos and ended the day unwrapping gifts.

The pair of cleats he got as a birthday gift are sure to have him even more eager to get back to the turf.

The backs of his cleats, customized by Tite Customs, feature his birthday, initials and number.

Mattison Highlights Past Hurdling Career

Mattison has several pairs of customized cleats from Tite Customs that he wore in his first season in the NFL, including the pair he wore for “My Cause My Cleats,” an NFL initiative that encourages players to wear cleats promoting a cause of their choice, which they can auction and donate the proceeds to charity.

My Cause My Cleats 🔥🎗🧡💙

In honor of my dad who fought the battle against Leukemia and won! If you’re from San Bernardino or have any connection to cancer show some love! 💜💜#909 #SanBernardino #FCancer pic.twitter.com/Zd3Lo4YYIs — Alexander Mattison (@AlexMattison22) December 4, 2019

His Boise State blue pair, commemorating his father’s battle with Leukemia, are the cleats he wore when he hurdled Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson in Week 14. The hurdling background he mastered as a high school track star he used frequently in his rookie season.

Alexander Mattison with the hurdle 😲 pic.twitter.com/qplmaukMMs — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 8, 2019

Mattison commemorated his first NFL touchdown, which he scored by leapfrogging an Oakland Raiders defender, with a pair fo custom cleats as well.

Minnesota Vikings rookie RB Alexander Mattison (San Bernardino) scores his 1st career NFL touchdown with this crazy leap @AlexMattison22

🎥: @Vikings pic.twitter.com/Trkc5TfJdD — Inland Empire Dreamers (@iedreamers) September 24, 2019

Mattison’s proven to have an affinity for jumping over defenders. He hurdled four defenders in his first 13 NFL games, a skill “rarely seen with that frequency in the NFL,” Sam Ekstrom wrote for Zone Coverage.

Mattison was tired of his legs taking a beating in his freshman year of football at Boise State, so by his sophomore year, he merged his two passions in high school and became one of the most effective running backs in college football, finishing his senior season seventh in touchdowns (17) in the FBS.

How he found the end zone on the most notable touchdown of his college career is no shocker.

Why is nobody talking about Alexander Mattison? I sit down to watch this dude and see a big, explosive, powerful back with good vision, discipline and footwork, excellent lateral agility, and oh, the hurdle. This run is special: pic.twitter.com/imw2bF7Npe — J Moyer (@JMoyerFB) April 9, 2019

And as Mattison continues to go airborne at the next level, he’ll surely be eager to clear a defender’s shoulders in his new pair of cleats.

Check out some of Mattison’s other cleats by Tite Customs below.